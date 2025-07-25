ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Wild parsnip outbreak grows in P.E.I., warnings issued across Canada

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Maria Sarrouh reports from P.E.I., where a yellow plane with sharp leaves that has sap that can burn and blister skin is growing out of control.


















Politics
World
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.