ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Venus and Jupiter appear close in the sky as summer’s best meteor shower peaks soon

By The Associated Press

Published

In this long-exposure photo, a meteor streaks across the sky, seen above palm trees, in Bal Harbour, Fla., early Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, during the Perseid meteor shower. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.