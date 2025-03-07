ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft explodes midflight for a second time, disrupting Florida air traffic

By CNN

Published

Videos show people react in shock as debris from a SpaceX Starship rocket falls from the night sky above the Bahamas and parts of Florida.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.