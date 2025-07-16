ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches meteoric US$5.3 million at New York auction

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A Martian meteorite said to be the largest piece of Mars on Earth is displayed at Sotheby's, in New York, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, part of their Geek Week auction, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.