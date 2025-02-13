ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Largest celestial object of its kind discovered in the distant universe

By CNN

Published

An artist’s illustration shows the largest radio jet ever found in the distant universe. (NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Garlick via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.