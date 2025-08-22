ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Humans may have had a competitive edge over our ancient relatives, study suggests

By CNN

Published

A Neanderthal man at a 2024 London exhibit. Modern humans genetically diverged from the lineage that produced Neanderthals and Denisovans about 600,000 years ago. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.