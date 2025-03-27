ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Bizarre creature preserved in 99 million-year-old amber was ‘beyond imagination,’ scientists say

By CNN

Published

Sirenobethylus charybdis, a species of wasp that lived 99 million years ago, was found preserved in amber. (Qiong Wu via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.