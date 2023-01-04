A virus-only diet can fuel growth in certain microorganisms: study
Researchers say they have successfully observed for the first time the energy-producing potential of a phenomenon known as virovory or the eating of viruses, a process capable of fuelling not only the growth of an organism but also its population.
A team from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln says in a study, published on Dec. 27 in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, it has shown that for some organisms, viruses can serve as a source of nutrition.
"They're made up of really good stuff: nucleic acids, a lot of nitrogen and phosphorous. Everything should want to eat them," John DeLong, an associate professor of biological sciences at Nebraska, said in a news release.
"So many things will eat anything they can get a hold of. Surely something would have learned how to eat these really good raw materials."
The study is based on the team's work into Halteria, microscopic ciliates that populate freshwater around the world.
Ciliates are single-celled organisms that have short hairs called cilia, which they use for movement.
Researchers found that Halteria can eat large numbers of chloroviruses, which are known to infect microscopic green algae.
Invading chloroviruses burst open green algae, spilling carbon and other elements into their aquatic habitats, the researchers say, which then is taken up by microorganisms.
By eating these viruses through virovory, the researchers suggest that this energy instead moves up the food chain.
"If you multiply a crude estimate of how many viruses there are, how many ciliates there are and how much water there is, it comes out to this massive amount of energy movement (up the food chain)," DeLong said, adding ciliates in a small pond might eat 10 trillion viruses a day.
"If this is happening at the scale that we think it could be, it should completely change our view on global carbon cycling."
The researchers tested this by collecting samples from a nearby pond, gathering the microorganisms in those samples into drops of water, adding chlorovirus and checking in 24 hours later.
The Halteria grew an average of about 15 times larger over two days and reduced the number of chlorovirus by as much as 100-fold over that same period, the researchers say. Halteria with no chlorovirus, meanwhile, did not grow at all.
"At first, it was just a suggestion that there were more of them," DeLong said of the ciliates. "But then they were big enough that I could actually grab some with a pipette tip, put them in a clean drop, and be able to count them."
The researchers confirmed that the Halteria were eating the virus by tagging some chlorovirus DNA with a fluorescent green dye. Later, they found that the vacuole, or stomach, of the Halteria were glowing green.
"I was calling up my co-authors: 'They grew! We did it!'" DeLong said. "I'm thrilled to be able to see something so fundamental for the first time."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
EXPLAINER: Benedict's funeral to be simple, but with pomp
Pope Benedict XVI's funeral Thursday will at least in part respect his wishes for simplicity but also feature some of the pomp reserved for a leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
Canada
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Some Ukrainian newcomers in Canada seek to stay permanently as war drags on
Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the violence have arrived in Canada under temporary work and study permits, but some newcomers are seeking to stay permanently as they settle into life in Canada and the war back home drags on.
-
Yukon begins providing $1,300 a year in dental benefits for those with no coverage
Yukon has begun offering $1,300 a year in dental benefits to residents who don't have coverage under another plan.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last year
B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
World
-
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving off California cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 76-metre drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
-
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies
Parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies -- including one in Canada -- were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
-
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
-
Christian graves desecrated in historic Jerusalem cemetery
More than 30 graves at a historic Christian cemetery in Jerusalem were found toppled and vandalized, the diocese said Wednesday, jolting the Christian minority in the contested city.
-
Biden aims to highlight bipartisanship amid House GOP chaos
U.S. President Joe Biden said House Republicans' inability to unify behind a speaker candidate, which has prevented the chamber from beginning its legislative business, is "not a good look" for the country.
-
Iran lashes out at France over new Charlie Hebdo cartoons
Iran summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday to condemn the publication of offensive caricatures of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Politics
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee on Tuesday called for Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
Health
-
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Sci-Tech
-
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
-
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
-
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90.
Entertainment
-
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet' sued Paramount Pictures for more than US$500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women's experiences and sexual politics in novels including "The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91.
Business
-
Financial and tech stocks help lift Canada's main stock index, energy down as oil falls
Strength in the financial and technology sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite weakness in energy stocks as the price of oil fell. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.66 points at 19,535.43.
-
CIBC to appeal New York court liability ruling in Cerberus lawsuit
CIBC says it will appeal a New York court decision finding the Canadian bank liable for damages in a lawsuit brought by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
Workers will continue to seek higher pay, remote work, into 2023: report
Workplace trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a recently released report by employment sites Indeed and Glassdoor shows.
-
'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck. The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
Sports
-
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
-
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
-
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.