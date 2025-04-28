ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

U of R Men’s Hockey program names new head coach

By Darrell Romuld

Published

Trevor Keeper has been named the head coach of U of R Cougars men's hockey, shown here on CTV Morning Live set.


















