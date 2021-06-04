OTTAWA -- The mayor of Windsor, Ont. is championing a creative way to get American vaccines set to expire into Canadian arms, without requiring his city’s residents to cross the border and be subject to quarantine.

Drew Dilkens told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Friday the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel could be ready by next week to be used as a vaccination site. A line has been painted across the floor of the tunnel to indicate where the physical border is between to the two countries in order to keep Canadians on the Windsor side of the tunnel.

Dilkens says there’s a possibility the site could be shut down, but he has a back up plan to get people vaccinated on the Detroit River.

“We would have no shortage of people who would line up in their boats and we’ll get the Windsor police right at the centre line with their GPS to mark the border,” he said.

He explains the plan for the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel in the video at the top of this article.