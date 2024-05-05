World

    • 1 person killed and 23 injured in a bus crash in northern Maryland, police say

    BEL AIR, Md. -

    One person was killed and 23 others were injured when a bus crashed early Sunday on Interstate 95 in northern Maryland, police said.

    The bus was carrying 24 people when it lost control and hit a guardrail on I-95 in Harford County at around 6 a.m., the Maryland State Police said.

    One passenger died at the location of the crash, police said. The driver and 22 other passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries.

    Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for the investigation, but they have since reopened, police said. No charges were immediately filed. The Maryland State Police Crash Team was leading the investigation.

    The vehicle was described by police as a Ford E-450 built for multiple occupancy. Police were investigating the crash, including where the bus was coming from and where it was going.

    Harford County is located about 34 miles (55 kilometres) north of Baltimore.

