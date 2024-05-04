Trudeau acknowledges charges in Nijjar killing, calls for commitment to democracy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the charges laid Friday in relation to the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Speaking Saturday at a Sikh Foundation of Canada gala at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Trudeau said Canadians have a fundamental right to live safely, free from discrimination and threats of violence.
Nijjar was shot last June in Surrey, and his death set off a wave of protests and rallies from local communities against diplomats from India.
Three Indian nationals were charged in the 2023 killing, which threw Ottawa's relationship with India into disarray.
Police say they are investigating whether the Indian government was involved, an allegation made by Trudeau in the House of Commons last year.
At the gala, Trudeau called for calm and steadfastness in commitment to democratic principles and the justice system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau acknowledges charges in Nijjar killing, calls for commitment to democracy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the charges laid Friday in relation to the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Bodies recovered in Mexico likely 2 Australians, 1 American who went missing: officials
Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish
Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Canada
-
'Bet's on': Eby and Smith make playful wager ahead of Canucks-Oilers playoff matchup
The premiers of British Columbia and Alberta are joining in on the fun as hockey fans gear up for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
-
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
-
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
-
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
World
-
Anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan as demonstrations collide with graduation season
Protesters chanted anti-war messages and waved Palestinian flags during the University of Michigan's commencement Saturday, as student demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war collided with the annual pomp-and-circumstance of graduation season at American universities.
-
Southern Brazil has been hit by the worst floods in 80 years. At least 37 people have died
Heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul killed 37 people, with another 74 still missing, the state civil defence agency said Friday, as record-breaking floods devastated cities and forced thousands to leave their homes.
-
Bodies recovered in Mexico likely 2 Australians, 1 American who went missing: officials
Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
-
A British Palestinian doctor was denied entry to France for a Senate meeting about the war in Gaza
A well-known British Palestinian surgeon who volunteered in Gaza hospitals said he was denied entry to France on Saturday to speak at a French Senate meeting about the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Labour's Sadiq Khan wins third term as mayor as UK's governing Conservatives endure more bad results
Sadiq Khan, the Labour Party's mayor of London, romped to victory Saturday, securing a record third straight term at City Hall,
-
Snakes almost on a plane: U.S. TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger's pants
According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.
Politics
-
Trudeau acknowledges charges in Nijjar killing, calls for commitment to democracy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the charges laid Friday in relation to the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
-
Feds hope to table foreign interference legislation next week: LeBlanc
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to table legislation this week to help the federal government address foreign interference, but he wouldn't say whether the proposal will include a foreign agent registry.
-
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
Health
-
The pros and cons of discussing mental health issues in the workplace
A group of lawyers has written what they call a groundbreaking book about how mental health is perceived in the legal profession.
-
What a U.S. farmworker’s case of bird flu tells us about tracking the infection
A U.S. farmworker who caught bird flu after working with dairy cattle in Texas appears to be the first known case of mammal-to-human transmission of the virus, a new study shows.
-
Black youth face multiple barriers in accessing mental health care, experts say
Black youth in Canada face multiple barriers in getting access to mental health services — and health-care providers can make the situation more difficult, experts say.
Sci-Tech
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
Boeing is on the verge of launching astronauts aboard new capsule, the newest entry to space travel
It’s the first flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule with a crew on board, a pair of NASA pilots who will check out the spacecraft during the test drive and a weeklong stay at the space station.
-
Google's search engine is an illegal monopoly, U.S. Justice Department says
Google's preeminence as an internet search engine is an illegal monopoly propped up by more than US$20 billion spent each year by the tech giant to lock out competition, U.S. Justice Department lawyers argued at the closings of a high-stakes antitrust lawsuit.
Entertainment
-
Rio de Janeiro set for Madonna's massive Copacabana beach concert that will be her biggest ever
Madonna will give a free concert on Copacabana beach Saturday night, turning its vast stretch of sand into an enormous dance floor.
-
The kids from 'Mrs. Doubtfire' are all SUPER grown up now, and we're not OK
The adorable trio of child actors from the 1993 classic comedy 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' which starred the late and great Robin Williams, are all grown up and looking back on their seminal time together.
-
'Congratulations': Celine Dion praises Montreal DJ for new mashup featuring her vocals
Quebec singing legend Celine Dion has praised a Montreal DJ for creating a mashup featuring one of her songs with U.K. producer Majestic.
Business
-
Loblaw boycott organizer says she met with CEO to talk about grocery prices
One of the organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores says she met with the grocer's president and CEO Per Bank on Thursday afternoon.
-
TD worst-case scenario more likely after drug money laundering allegations: analyst
TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, says a banking analyst after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
-
Ontario to increase fines for 'bad actor' employers
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines. Labour Minister David Piccini says his government will introduce legislation next week that will see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act.
Lifestyle
-
Escaped zebra captured near Seattle after gallivanting around Cascade mountain foothills for days
A zebra that has been hoofing through the foothills of western Washington for days was recaptured Friday evening, nearly a week after she escaped with three other zebras from a trailer near Seattle.
-
B.C. man's sand sculpture park a lesson in creativity, catastrophe and resilience
When Damon Langlois visited the beach as a boy, he never would have imagined how significant sand would become in his life.
-
Two Ontario nurses help deliver baby during a flight to Dubai
Two registered nurses from Ottawa and Kingston have been an integral part in the delivery of a baby on board a flight heading to Dubai.
Sports
-
Auston Matthews returns for Game 7, but Leafs minus injured goaltender Joseph Woll
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
-
Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish
Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.
-
Bernardeschi scores twice to end goal drought, lift Toronto FC past FC Dallas
Italian star Federico Bernardeschi ended a lengthy scoreless drought with a pair of goals and added an assist Saturday to help Toronto FC defeat FC Dallas 3-1 in MLS play, extending TFC's winning streak to four games in all competitions.
Autos
-
These driving offences now come with an automatic impoundment, licence suspension in Sask.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
-
April auto sales jump 14 per cent; still below pre-pandemic levels: DesRosiers
Auto sales last month totalled 164,000 units, higher than April 2023, which was the weakest month for sales last year.
-
Rolls-Royce is growing its factory so it can build its 'bespoke' cars more slowly
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
Local Spotlight
Twin Alberta Ballet dancers retire after 15 years with company
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
Here's how one of Sask.'s largest power plants was knocked out for 73 days, and what it took to fix it
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Canada's oldest hat store still going strong after 90 years
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Road closed in Oak Bay, B.C., so elephant seal can cross
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
Vancouver
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested at rural property in Mission, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to Mission, B.C., after a man died Friday night.
-
Police investigating string of 'targeted' shootings in Kamloops
Police arrested a suspect and seized a car after gunshots rang out in North Kamloops early Saturday morning, the third shooting in as many days in the city.
Toronto
-
Driver airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after car and train collide in Caledon
A driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a car collided with a train in Caledon.
-
Auston Matthews returns for Game 7, but Leafs minus injured goaltender Joseph Woll
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
-
Police investigating stabbing in Rexdale that sent man to hospital
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
-
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
-
Netflix is filming a western series in Calgary starting this month
Netflix is set to begin filming a western series with a star-studded cast in Calgary this month. The Abandons, created by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame, follows “a group of diverse renegade families living on the fringes of society in 1850s Oregon.”
Ottawa
-
'We're scared': Firefighters battle 2nd blaze in Overbrook highrise in 2 days
Ottawa Fire Services say crews battled a fire that broke out in the bedroom of an Overbook highrise on Friday evening - less than 48 hours after a fire in the same building displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition on Thursday.
-
Students staying put on uOttawa's campus as pro-Palestinian encampment continues
Students say they will stay put at an encampment in front of uOttawa until the university divests from companies and organizations with ties to Israel.
-
Hintonburg coffee shop closes for 'unforeseen circumstances'
Hintonburg's Ministry of Coffee will be closed until further notice due to "unforeseen circumstances," the popular Ottawa coffee shop said Saturday.
Montreal
-
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que. closed for the summer
The town of Hudson, Que. has closed Sandy Beach for the summer, just as the weather is starting to be warm enough to enjoy it.
-
Crowds show up in Kahnawake for Star Wars Day at collectibles expo
Hundreds of vendors, collectibles and sci-fi and fantasy nerds of all stripes took in the K-Town Collectibles Expo in Kahnawake Que. that kicked off on Star Wars Day, May the fourth.
Edmonton
-
2 motorcyclists hit on Highway 21 after vehicle crosses centre line near New Sarepta Saturday: RMCP
RCMP closed a stretch of Highway 21 near New Sarepta on Saturday afternoon after a serious crash involving two motorcycles.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday morning assault near Alberta Avenue
A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near Alberta Avenue.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia NDP leader says party is election ready, announces housing plan
Nova Scotia's NDP leader announced a program aimed at easing the cost of housing during a rousing campaign-style speech before the party's annual convention in Halifax today.
-
15-year-old boy dies following ATV collision: N.B. RCMP
A 15-year-old boy, from the Bathurst region, has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Beresford, N.B.
-
Hundreds take part in annual Great Cape Breton Cleanup
During Saturday afternoon and evening, dozens of volunteers were out picking up trash throughout downtown Sydney.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. Vital
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside a convenience store in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
15-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in Lake St. Martin First Nation shooting
A 15-year-old boy from Lake St. Martin First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting earlier this week.
Regina
-
2024 Saskatchewan Baton Twirling Championships held in Regina
Baton twirlers from across the province competed in Regina over the weekend, trying to qualify for a spot to compete at the Canadian Championships in Oshawa Ont., in July.
-
Piece of Regina military history makes its way to France
A plane bound for Juno Beach in France took off from the Prairies on Friday with a piece of military history.
-
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
Kitchener
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with murder after elderly assault victim’s death
A 57-year-old man from Naicam has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of an 81-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained from an assault.
-
‘Love has no boundaries’: Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
-
Minten’s dagger halts Warriors' late-game comeback, chance to advance for Blades
The WHL Eastern Conference Final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors has been full of see-saw momentum shifts, heart-stopping moments, and overtime heroes. Game 5 had all of the above.
Northern Ontario
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with second degree murder following a homicide in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
-
Feds hope to table foreign interference legislation next week: LeBlanc
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to table legislation this week to help the federal government address foreign interference, but he wouldn't say whether the proposal will include a foreign agent registry.
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
London
-
Steps for Life: Annual fundraiser walk to raise awareness about workplace tragedies
Threads of Life held its 16th annual Steps for Life fundraiser walk for the London, Ont. region at Springbank Park.
-
May the 4th strikes back: Geeks and Co. holding Star Wars event to raise money for charity
May the 4th traditionally marks Star Wars Day, and some London, Ont. area fanatics are expressing their love for the movie franchise.
-
Olympic talent scouts arrive in the Forest City for annual 'RBC Training Ground'
The Canadian Olympic Committee hosted a free talent search in London, Ont. Saturday.
Barrie
-
Canadian Armed Forces and first responders team up for training in Wasaga Beach
With fire season just around the corner, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) teamed up with local first responders in Wasaga Beach on Saturday to enhance their readiness in the event of a domestic emergency.
-
OPP investigating online gambling operation in Orillia
OPP is investigating an online gambling operation within Orillia High Schools.
-
One Person seriously injured after vehicle collided with train in Caledon
One Person has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a train in Caledon on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Windsor theatre performer hopes locally-shot original comedy series changes perception of people with disabilities
In the few years since he became completely blind and lost both of his legs in back-to-back amputations, Michael Potter says he is used to people treating him differently — almost to the point of insulting.
-
Canada's oldest and largest high school hack-a-thon reaches decade milestone
An annual 24-hour competition that allows students to explore the realm of computer science and bring their ideas to life by developing a project of their own has reached a milestone this weekend.
-
Teen charged in connection with armed robbery
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old boy following an armed robbery in the city’s west end.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
-
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
-
Woman charged in connection with fatal crash
Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.
-
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Ontario to increase fines for employment standards violations
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines.
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with second degree murder following a homicide in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
-
Health coalition calls on public to stand up for health care
The de-rostering of thousands of patients at the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie was the centre of attention at a town hall Friday organized by the Algoma chapter of the Ontario Health Coalition.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.