'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is “anchored in science” as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Trudeau said Canada is still in the midst of a pandemic and lifting restrictions – such as requiring foreign tourists to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry -- too soon could cause worse outcomes for the travel sector.
“The reality is, as much as people would like to pretend we’re not, we’re still in a pandemic. There are Canadians who die every single day because of COVID-19,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
“I know people are eager to get back to things we love but what will also further damage our tourism industry is if we get another wave.”
Industry groups held a press conference later Wednesday, calling on the federal government to alleviate travel pain points, such as long lineups and delays, in time for the summer travel season.
“We did our part to keep Canadians safe and now it is finally our turn to recover. Travel is back with a vengeance and we could not be happier but the passenger experience at our Canadian airports is a challenge,” said Susie Grynol, President and CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada.
Interim Canadian Airports Council President Monette Pasher said while the organization welcomes the government’s steps to increase Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) staffing levels, more must be done.
“We’re urging the federal government to take three concrete actions in the short term to immediately alleviate pressure on the system. They include: removing onsite mandatory testing from Canada’s airports, removing the Public Health Agency of Canada’s duplicate health check questions at government custom checkpoints and at the international border and removing vaccination mandates for CATSA and CBSA workers,” she said.
On Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that border rules would be extended until at least June 30.
Foreign tourists will continue to be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, and unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
All travellers coming to Canada, regardless of citizenship, must also continue to submit their health information through the ArriveCAN app prior to entry.
Randomized testing for the fully vaccinated also remains in place.
The border rules extension came a day after Parliament voted down a Conservative motion to revert back to pre-pandemic travel guidelines for travel.
In response, Conservative transport critic Melissa Lantsman, who advanced the motion, tweeted “the government still has not shared any justification for their outdated and out-of-step restrictions.”
Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith echoed a similar sentiment on Tuesday while voicing concern about the two-dose vaccination mandate for travel within and out of Canada without any effective accommodation for those who aren’t granted an exemption.
“Nothing about the re-evaluation of travel-related measures has been transparent. It is not clear what Dr. Tam’s recommendations are, and there’s been no adequate justification provided for continuing the exclusive two-dose mandate,” he tweeted.
“The justifications for any mandate are to increase rates and reduce transmission risk. But the current mandate has exhausted its usefulness in reaching new people, and the impact of two doses on transmission risk is too low (especially given alternative testing options).”
He also called the delays at airports “unacceptable” and reason enough to abolish restrictions if they’re no longer providing any public good.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says a major source of the delays is the “extreme peaks and valleys” of current travel patterns.
“[Some airlines], they still have not returned all of the flight schedules but there’s more customers…so there are extreme peaks that we’re seeking and we need to deal with those,” he said on Wednesday.
Pasher noted that in May, Canada’s hub airports saw 70 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger traffic levels and they are currently processing on average 56,000 international passengers a day, which is forecasted to grow to 80,000 a day this summer.
“It’s challenging to manage that level of traffic with leftover, legacy public health protocols still in place at our international border,” said Pasher.
With a file from CTVNews.ca’s Tom Yun
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the counts the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jurors considered
The Virginia civil jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday, finding that Amber Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she'd done so with 'actual malice' -- a higher threshold for cases involving public figures.
BREAKING | 3 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Johnny Depp awarded US$10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Canada
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
-
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
-
Tense videos show man with knife, pruning saw rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a suspect armed with a knife and pruning saw rampaging at a Vancouver gas station, where authorities confirm a man was stabbed Wednesday morning.
World
-
Uvalde school district police chief sworn in as city council member a week after mass shooting
Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who was the incident commander during the Robb Elementary school shooting, was sworn in as a city council member on Tuesday.
-
California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report
California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harm perpetrated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighbourhoods.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
-
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
The U.S. and Germany pledged on Wednesday to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery, as Russian forces closed in on capturing a key city in the east.
-
Surging gang violence in Haiti's capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month
Surging gang violence in Haiti's capital has left nearly 200 people dead and thousands displaced in the last month alone, according to a United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report.
-
Group: Iran arrests reporter amid unrest over tower collapse
Iranian authorities arrested a local journalist at a ceremony for the victims of a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan, an international press watchdog reported on Wednesday as the death toll from the disaster rose to 37.
Politics
-
Google contacts each MP over fast-tracking of online news bill through Commons
Google has taken the extraordinary step of writing to every MP and senator expressing fears that the online news bill is being rushed through Parliament without proper debate or consideration.
-
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
-
Liberals pressed on whether B.C. drug decriminalization could pave the way elsewhere
The federal Liberals faced calls Wednesday to take a national approach to decriminalization amid the mounting death toll of the opioid crisis, even as the House of Commons voted against an NDP bill to allow drugs for personal use countrywide.
Health
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
Thousands of Health PEI patients, staff affected by privacy breach after laptop stolen
Prince Edward Island’s public health authority says its patients and staff may have had their personal information accessed after an employee’s laptop was stolen in early April.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
-
Great whites may have doomed the biggest shark that ever lived, fossil teeth reveal
Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie 'The Meg,' was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp awarded US$10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile'
Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the Oscar night slap on Wednesday's episode of her 'Red Table Talk,' speaking out publicly on what had happened for the first time.
-
Jurors continue deliberations in sexual assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are to continue their deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley.
Business
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Study finds non-homeowners are pessimistic about buying homes despite cooling prices
A new study conducted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) finds that Canadians who don't own homes think home ownership remains far out of reach despite prices cooling slightly across the country.
Lifestyle
-
CDC adds three island destinations to 'high' risk category for travel
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three island destinations to its 'high' risk category for travellers on Tuesday. Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands were all moved to Level 3, or 'high' risk for COVID-19.
-
Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
Sports
-
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.
-
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff
Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn't hold back the tears as he tried to explain what it means to represent his country's national team at this moment, with a spot at the World Cup within reach.
-
Dustin Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series
Three months after declaring he was 'fully committed' to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week's LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a US$25 million in prize money that's backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.
Autos
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented US$3.1 million cheque for Sunday's victory.
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.