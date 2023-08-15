'We never should have left': Canada needs diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, ex-ambassador says
A former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan believes it's time for diplomats to return to Kabul and deal with the Taliban.
"We never should have left," Arif Lalani told CTV News. "Even if we don't get much, certainly we're better off being on the ground, seeing for ourselves and trying to moderate these extreme tendencies, than simply being on the sidelines outside of the country."
Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, which followed two decades of war against a U.S.-led coalition that also included Canadian forces. Like many other countries, Canada evacuated its embassy in Aug. 2021 as Taliban fighters closed in on the capital city, Kabul. The embassy has not reopened.
"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan," a government website explains. "The Taliban remains a listed terrorist entity under Canadian law."
Lalani served as Canada's ambassador to Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008, and was also previously Canada's top diplomat in Jordan, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. He currently holds fellowships from several institutions, including the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.
"I think withdrawing your forces and then negotiating is not a good strategy," Lalani said. "If we left because of our own security, we should demand that our security is protected and we should be back on the ground."
Over the past two years, the Taliban has solidified its hold over Afghanistan, leading to a dramatic erosion of the rights of women and girls, who now face bans related to education, work and even their ability to visit public places like parks.
"We've abandoned a generation of girls who are getting ready to take their place in the life of Afghanistan," Lalani said. "And two years later, we've now condemned another generation of girls who aren't going to school because, I think, the West is not acting urgently enough."
In a joint statement to mark the anniversary of the Taliban takeover, the Canadian ministers of foreign affairs, international development and immigration highlighted their country's commitment to humanitarian aid and resettling at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans.
"We will continue to work with our partners to advance women’s rights in Afghanistan, draw attention to the Taliban’s horrific and systematic violations of human rights and call for a strong international response to these violations," the statement from ministers Mélanie Joly, Ahmed Hussen and Marc Miller said. "On this day, our message to all Afghans is unequivocal: we stand by you in your aspirations for a stable, secure and peaceful Afghanistan, where everyone can realize their full potential and live free of fear and oppression."
Lalani however believes Canada would be able to do much more for Afghans if it established diplomatic ties with the Taliban government and used things like humanitarian assistance as leverage.
"We can recognize the Taliban as the worst, most corrupt, illegitimate government in the world, but shouldn't we be on the ground bearing witness?" Lalani said. "It's not a policy that's good, but it's the only policy we have, right? There are no good easy answers in Afghanistan, but it's time for us to take some tough decisions."
With files from the Associated Press
