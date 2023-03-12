'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it

Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating “a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.”

Simon told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday she wants to use her platform and her authority to create a larger dialogue around the pervasive and damaging issue of online hate.

Last month, the Governor General announced she would be closing her social media posts to comments in response to a torrent of negative rhetoric.

“In recent months we have witnessed an increase in abusive, misogynistic, and racist engagement on social media and online platforms, including a greater number of violent threats,” Simon’s team posted at the time.

Then, less than a month later, Simon released a video to mark International Women's Day, posting a slew of those hateful comments, along with a longer message about the impacts of online vitriol directed at women and girls in particular.

“I am speaking about this for others who cannot, for fear of reprisal or retribution,” Simon wrote. “But my hope is that others will join me. We must continue to speak about the repercussions of harmful discourse, and to push back against those who would denigrate women for their contributions.”

Simon writes that she “respectfully disagrees” with the notion that women and girls should develop a “thick skin” when it comes to online hate, never mind the idea that for women in positions of authority, “online abuse is part of the role.”

“Of course they bother me,” Simon said. “I mean we do end up with thick skin at some point in our lives, but it's not acceptable.”

“I think this kind of dialogue that's happening on social media, not just in terms of my role, but also many women and girls are being affected by social media discussions that are very negative and racist, and there's misogyny involved.”

Many of the comments Simon shared on International Women’s Day targeted the Governor General’s race: Simon is an Inuk woman and the first Indigenous person ever to hold the position of Governor General.

“These are things that I think when they happen to me as an individual, I take this opportunity as a way to bring the conversation out into the open, because I think we really need to have this larger dialogue on what's happening on social media against individuals like girls and women,” Simon said.

She added it’s not enough to disengage from social media platforms, or to make oneself less visible in the hopes of attracting less hate. She said instead it’s vital to stand up and call out what is unacceptable, something she’s tried to do throughout her life.

“It's a reflection of what I've been like throughout my career, because I've had to call people out on situations that weren't acceptable to me,” Simon said, adding the recent discussion has been complicated by the anonymity of the internet.

“For me, it's really important to use an opportunity like this,” Simon also said. “I call it an opportunity because even though it was hurtful, and it was challenging, I saw it in a way where I could actually use the situation to bring the issue out into the open, so that we could have this discussion.”

Simon said it will not be an immediate process, but that with the engagement of government, social media companies, and everyday Canadians, she believes progress is possible.

“It's not a women's issue. It's not a girls’ issue. It's a human issue,” Simon said. “I think we all have a role to play to talk to our families, to our children, to make sure they understand what the pitfalls are, in terms of being part of these social media platforms.”

The Governor General’s online video coincided with a roundtable discussion she hosted at Rideau Hall on International Women’s Day, called “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” along with other women in leadership.