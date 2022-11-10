Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign

OTTAWA -

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.

MacAulay says in an interview with The Canadian Press that Ottawa is making progress on a number of fronts when it comes to providing better and faster support to veterans.

That includes hiring hundreds of temporary staff and awarding a new $570-million contract to an outside organization to provide rehabilitation services to veterans.

But that contract has sparked anger from the union representing Veterans Affairs Canada employees, which recently asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire MacAulay from his role.

Many veterans and their advocates are also frustrated at the government for ongoing delays, backlogs and staff shortages at the department.

MacAulay says he has no plans to resign and that the government will continue working to ensure veterans get the support and benefits that they need.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.