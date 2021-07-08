OTTAWA -- Amid calls to present a comprehensive border reopening plan before thinking about calling a federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that it’s going to be “quite a while” yet before Canada is ready to welcome in any tourists who are unvaccinated.

In response to a question from CTV News about when the tourism sector could start accepting vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers from abroad, Trudeau said: “I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while.”

“We need to continue to ensure that the safety of Canadians, of all the sacrifices that so many people have made over the past many, many months, are not for nothing,” Trudeau said Thursday during a press conference in British Columbia.

The prime minister said he doesn’t want to jeopardize the progress made in the fight against the pandemic by throwing open the doors too quickly.

Earlier on Thursday, Ottawa business owners and the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable held a press conference imploring the federal government to put forward a plan that will allow the tourism sector to plan for what their summer travel season will look like.

Trudeau was asked to, but did not commit to putting some goalposts in place for when visitors from other countries could start coming into Canada, with the ongoing border restrictions continuing to limit non-essential travel and only easing up on quarantine requirements for Canadians and select others who are fully vaccinated.

“I know how difficult this past year and a half has been for our tourism sector, and that's why we have given unprecedented supports to businesses small and large that have been affected by the pandemic,” Trudeau said. “We will continue the reopening of our borders, but we will do it in a way that ensures the ongoing safety of all Canadians.”

