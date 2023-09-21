Politics

    • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to arrive in Ottawa for first visit since war

    Ottawa -

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in the national capital for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

    He is planning to meet with top Canadian officials and members of the Ukrainian Canadian community.

    Zelenskyy is also set to address Parliament on Friday — his first in-person address since the war began.

    He and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to sign an agreement to continue strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

    The Ukrainian leader spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York City this week, where Trudeau appealed to other nations to support Ukraine's war effort and called on Russia to withdraw its troops.

    Canada has provided more than $4.95 billion in financial support and $1.8 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

    That includes ammunition, weapons, protective equipment, armoured vehicles and tanks — along with providing training for Ukrainian soldiers in the U.K. and Latvia.

    Still, Ukraine has been asking its allies to step up their donations and help with its counteroffensive, which observers say has been moving slowly.

    Zelenskyy is also planning to travel to Toronto to meet with business leaders and attend an event, the Prime Minister's Office says.

    Trudeau visited Kyiv in June and addressed the Ukrainian parliament, pledging Canada's unwavering support.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023. 

