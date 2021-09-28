OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada’s 5G wireless network rollout “in the coming weeks.”

Speaking to reporters at a media availability Tuesday, Trudeau said his government is still weighing different options but will “look forward to sharing a decision on many different issues, including on telecommunications and Huawei in the coming weeks.”

His comments come on the heels of the release of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig from a Chinese jail last week, after the U.S. Department of Justice reached an agreement to pursue a deferred prosecution agreement with Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Spavor and Kovrig were detained on Dec. 10, 2018 on spying charges, days after the arrest of Meng in Vancouver on a U.S warrant related to Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.

China maintains the jailing of the Canadians and their subsequent release is not linked to the case of Meng.

Canada is the only remaining member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance to have not banned or restricted Huawei from partaking in the implementation of the network.

More details to come…