Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Every town hall begins the same way: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in a blue or white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, takes the microphone, waxes poetic about the state of the world and acknowledges the challenging years Canadians have recently faced.
The people in the crowd who will have the chance to ask unvetted questions of the prime minister are no stranger to those struggles.
There's the Muslim mother who fears for the safety of her children. Immigrants who worry about their future in Canada. The blue-collar worker who can't afford to eat. People who can't find work or access mental-health supports. Young adults who lose sleep over climate change. Indigenous people who say they feel left behind.
At the 14 hour-long town halls Trudeau has attended in the past 11 weeks, the prime minister has put himself in a position to hear their concerns during the question-and-answer sessions that follow his speeches.
But though some attendees who participated in the events said they were encouraged by Trudeau's efforts, others found themselves cynical about whether he and his government were actually listening.
For Trudeau, it's a familiar format -- and one that some pundits say could serve the party well, even if its utility to the broader public is in question.
"This is something I love doing," Trudeau said to a group of tradespeople in Winnipeg earlier this week.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the prime minister had been limited with his interactions with the public because of public-health measures that kept people distanced from one another.
"I'm betting that he was itching to do these during the whole pandemic and during the 2021 (election) campaign, because for the most part he couldn't do it," said Philippe J. Fournier, the polling analyst behind the 338Canada poll website.
"I'm thinking that he's really happy to be back on the road. This is what he does best."
But after nearly eight years in office, Trudeau faces a different political culture.
Fournier pointed out that in 2016, Trudeau was treated like a rock star when he would visit places such as Mississauga, Ont. -- but when he ran for a third mandate in 2021, he was met with angry protesters at many campaign stops.
One man in London, Ont., even throw rocks at him.
"The country changed," Fournier said. "People are angry out there and would take a shot at him if they could."
So while Trudeau used to attend town hall events that members of the general public could attend, his office said it has had to change the format because of new security threats.
To set up the tour, the Prime Minister's Office reached out to specific special-interest groups -- such as unions, universities and businesses -- asking if they'd like to host a town hall.
Some attendees said it forces people to be respectful because they're in a professional setting that often links to their workplace.
"We were told that we can ask questions, and feel free to ask some hard questions, but be respectful," said Christina Brock, who helped organize a town hall in Port Coquitlam, B.C., with trade workers and apprentices who were members of a local union.
The groups who organize the town halls are responsible for the guest lists, but must keep the events under wraps. It's a way to get around security risks without vetting each member of the audience.
"We had to keep it secret, and be cautious with who was invited," Brock said.
Most people who are invited to the events don't know who the speaker is, and are simply told it will be a "high-ranking government official."
Many Canadians who attended the town halls know it's a rare opportunity to air their grievances face-to-face with the prime minister, and say they are grateful for the chance.
It's common for people to live-stream their interactions with him on social media, and swarm him after the event to get a selfie or shake his hand.
When in Winnipeg this week for a University of Manitoba town hall, Trudeau was confronted by a self-proclaimed People's Party of Canada supporter in an exchange that was recorded by a Reddit user and quickly went viral online.
The young man said the Liberal party's support of abortion rights made it "against Christianity," and when the prime minister asked whether women should have the right to "choose what happens to their own bodies," he replied: "Personally, no."
The back-and-forth continued, with Trudeau ultimately patting the young man on the shoulder and saying: "Sounds like you need to do a little more thinking, and, and a little more praying on it as well."
Trudeau received some praise on social media for how he handled the interaction -- and Fournier suggested that's no surprise.
"Historically, these events have been very kind to Trudeau," Fournier said. "He's really good when speaking with people."
However, Scott Reid, a former senior advisor to Liberal prime minister Paul Martin, cautioned that town halls can become a bubble that are not necessarily reflective of a nation's mood -- even if there are some political benefits to holding them.
And the excitement of being in a room with the prime minister can quickly wear off.
Tyler Fulton, a cattle rancher in Manitoba, attended a town hall hosted by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture in Ottawa, where he asked a question about preserving prairie grasslands. He called it a good opportunity to engage with the leader, even though he said Trudeau can come across contrived.
But Fulton said that when he tried to reach up to Trudeau's office to follow up on his concerns, he didn't get a response.
"If you're going to have these venues, then you need to follow up," said Fulton, who also works for the Canadian Cattle Association.
"Otherwise, people just become cynical about the purpose of them."
At the Port Coquitlam town hall, Brock asked Trudeau a question about mental health, and his answer included a recommendation for people to take a mental health first aid course -- something she'd already done.
She later joked that she should have worn her "mansplaining-free zone." But she said that she was pleased with the event overall.
"I think it shows a different side of Justin. It makes him more relatable," Brock said. "I hope that he understands and takes the suffering he hears from people back to Ottawa. If he does that, then it does serve the public."
At the end of the day, the town halls benefit the Liberal government because it gives Trudeau an opportunity to talk about his agenda and promote what the government has been doing, said Stuart Barnable, senior director of public affairs at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.
"I think that this can only serve to benefit what the Liberals are trying to accomplish," said Barnable, who also served as a chief of staff to Senate Speaker George Furey.
"They're setting their narrative," he said. "Whether or not it resonates with Canadians."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
Document leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted.
Financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, just like the rest of the economy.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
VR training leads to better nursing performance than clinical practice, study says
New research suggests that virtual reality (VR) could enhance the training of future nurses, offering practical experience beyond the walls of inpatient clinics.
Canada
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
-
Ontario legislator serves libel notice against Global News over China allegations
An Ontario legislator says he has served Global News with a notice of libel over allegations of election interference by China.
-
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
-
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
-
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
World
-
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
-
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; no one hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
-
Ukraine awaits U.S. missile system after latest Russian strike
The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said.
-
Document leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted.
-
Putin signs bill allowing electronic conscription notices
Russian President Putin on Friday signed a bill allowing authorities to issue electronic notices to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine, sparking fears of a new wave of mobilization.
-
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
Politics
-
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
-
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
Health
-
Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low
A man in Chile is infected with a bird flu that has concerning mutations, but the threat to people from the virus remains low, U.S. health officials said Friday.
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
-
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
Sci-Tech
-
FAA gives OK for SpaceX's Starship test flight from Texas
SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight.
-
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans. The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
-
'Entirely made up': The risk of seeking facts on AI-enhanced internet
People are being fooled by artificial intelligence not just through photos but also from convincing authoritative voices in news articles, one expert says how we get information needs to evolve.
Entertainment
-
Schwarzenegger repaired L.A. utility trench, not a pothole: city
The 'giant pothole' that Arnold Schwarzenegger said he recently filled on a street in his Los Angeles neighbourhood was actually a trench that had been dug for utility work, according to the city.
-
'Maisel' costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, colour
Emmy-winning costume designer Donna Zakowska says she's dressed nearly 50,000 principal actors and extras over five seasons for Amazon Prime Video's hit show, which launches its final season Friday.
-
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons on Friday. After his last time walking on the stage as co-host with Kelly Ripa, Seacrest said he was going to get emotional.
Business
-
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
-
Trump reports little income from Truth Social, US$1M from NFTs
Former U.S. president Donald Trump says he's not making much money from his social media network but estimates it is worth between US$5 million and US$25 million, according to his personal financial disclosure form filed Friday.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Lifestyle
-
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
-
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
-
'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment -- at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.
Sports
-
Canada's Fernandez cruises to win over Wickmayer to open BJK Cup qualifier
Leylah Fernandez kicked off Canada's run at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in dominant fashion Friday, taking a 6-0, 6-3 win over Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.
-
Coyotes coach Tourigny to lead Team Canada at world hockey championship
Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny will be in charge of the Canadian coaching staff at the upcoming men's world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, Hockey Canada announced on Friday.
-
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting
Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cell phone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, 'I'm about to shoot this (expletive).'
Autos
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.