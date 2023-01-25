Trudeau, premiers to meet in February to move health care talks along
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers will meet in Ottawa next month in a bid to find a new funding deal for health care.
Two federal sources granted anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter say Trudeau will announce the meeting this morning.
The prime minister and his cabinet are on the third and final day of a retreat in Hamilton, Ont. ahead of the return of Parliament next week.
Ongoing negotiations towards a new health-care funding pact have been front and centre throughout the retreat.
The sources say the meeting is not intended to finalize a new pact but rather to solidify the steps needed to reach such a deal.
A spokesman for British Columbia Premier David Eby tells The Canadian Press the premiers will be in Ottawa Feb. 12 and 13 for a meeting and Trudeau is welcome to join them.
The premiers and the federal government have been jockeying around a new deal for months.
Canada's health care system is strained to the breaking point following three years of COVID-19 and a growing shortage of health-care workers.
The premiers are asking for Ottawa to increase its share of health care budgets to 35 per cent from about 22 per cent currently.
Trudeau and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos have not publicly specified how much Ottawa is willing to add to the health-care funding pie but have said any new money will require the provinces to show how it will be used to improve patient care.
Specifically, Ottawa wants commitments to increase access to family doctors, end the long backlogs for surgery, improve mental health care, address the health issues of an aging population and overhaul health-care data systems including digital medical records.
In November a health ministers meeting ended in turmoil when provinces refused to accept any new funding deal with strings attached.
But progress has been made since Christmas and both Ontario and Quebec have indicated a willingness to give Ottawa what it wants at least when it comes to data and medical record technology.
Ottawa transferred $45.2 billion to provinces for health care in the current fiscal year and currently expects it to increase that to $49.4 billion in 2023-24. The existing agreement sees the transfers increase a minimum of three per cent a year, or more if economic growth outpaces that.
Collectively the provinces spend more than one-third of their budgets on health care.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday that despite economic uncertainty Ottawa knows Canadians expect all governments to find a way to protect and improve Canada's cherished public health care system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'A lot of work to do' but Trudeau 'confident' premiers will agree to health funding deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says federal health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was right in saying there is 'still lots of work to do' before reaching a deal with the provinces for increased health-care funding, but that he's 'confident' that the two levels of government will get there.
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada’s expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
5 things to know for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike, First Nations investigators find 'evidence of genocide,' and Toronto police charge four teens after a swarming attack. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Canada
-
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Area of interest at Manitoba landfill has been clear of waste since June: committee
An Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it's possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women from a landfill says there hasn't been waste deposited at an area of interest there since last summer.
World
-
U.S. and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
The United States and Canada showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
-
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
-
Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
Police located the suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, after he borrowed a stranger's cell phone to call his mother and confess to what he had done, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Cargo ship sinks between South Korea and Japan; 11 found unconscious
Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 12 of the 22 crewmembers from a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. Officials said only one of them remained conscious, but they did not immediately confirm any deaths.
-
'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state, the third massacre in the state in eight days.
-
Uvalde families press urgency after California shootings
Families from Uvalde on Tuesday pleaded with new urgency for tougher gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in California, including the nation's deadliest act of gun violence since last year's attack at a Texas elementary school.
Politics
-
Trudeau, premiers to meet in February to move health care talks along
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers will meet in Ottawa next month in a bid to find a new funding deal for health care. Two federal sources say Trudeau will announce the meeting this morning. The prime minister and his cabinet are on the third and final day of a retreat in Hamilton, Ont. ahead of the return of Parliament next week.
-
What's being said at Trudeau-led cabinet retreat about inflation and the risk of a recession
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathers with his cabinet for a pre-return to Parliament retreat to plot out their priorities for 2023, a big focus of the conversation is on Canadians' cost of living concerns and how the Liberals plan to pay for their commitments while being mindful of the risk of a recession. Here's what's being said at the federal retreat.
-
Freeland silent on tanks for Ukraine, but says victory would boost world economy
The United States and Germany are taking steps to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but Canada still will not say whether it plans to make a similar move to help the war-torn country.
Health
-
Accessible mental health services continue to be out of reach for Canadians: advocates
Due to the impact of the pandemic, Canadians need mental health services more than ever. But advocates say barriers like cost and location continue to make mental health care inaccessible for many.
-
Trudeau, premiers to meet in February to move health care talks along
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers will meet in Ottawa next month in a bid to find a new funding deal for health care. Two federal sources say Trudeau will announce the meeting this morning. The prime minister and his cabinet are on the third and final day of a retreat in Hamilton, Ont. ahead of the return of Parliament next week.
-
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn't crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Then, months later. doctors delivered gene therapy directly to her brain.
Sci-Tech
-
Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation and propaganda too
Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavour once limited to humans -- creating propaganda and disinformation.
-
What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?
Atomic scientists will reset the 'Doomsday Clock' on Tuesday with an estimate of how close they believe humanity is in 2023 to annihilation due to existential threats such as nuclear war and climate change.
-
Fish sounds could help scientists understand their ocean world
Fish, it turns out, are a chatty lot. They communicate about everything from what area of the sea has the best food to where predators might be hiding and, of course, their desire for a mate.
Entertainment
-
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees
Hours after learning she had snagged an Oscar nomination for best animated feature, stunned Toronto filmmaker Domee Shi said the nod offered welcome 'validation' that stories led by diverse characters can succeed.
-
U.S. senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
U.S. senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company's dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
-
Neil Young to play live for first time since 2019 as Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday at all-star concert
Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star concert this April and among the performers is Neil Young.
Business
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to hike to 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning as markets widely expect the central bank to hike its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point. That would bring its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, the highest it's been since 2007.
-
What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.
-
Oilsands execs say they can't invest in decarbonization any faster, despite profits
Oilsands executives insist they are all in on cutting emissions and will make big investments in green technology, but they maintain there isn't a place to invest that money yet. Many companies are coming off a year of windfall profits not because they pumped out more product, but because the war in Ukraine and global supply chain crunches pushed world oil prices way up.
Lifestyle
-
How important is working from home? Majority of women would trade money for flexibility: study
Following back-to-office notices issued by businesses across the country, a new study published Tuesday suggests the flexibility of working from home is more important than salary to many Canadian workers – especially women.
-
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
-
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Sports
-
NHL commissioner Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation 'really close to the end'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting 'really close to the end.'
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
-
Educators call for federal inquiry into 'widespread abuse' in Canadian sports
Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better.
Autos
-
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted.
-
U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.