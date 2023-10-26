Trudeau met with opposition leaders on Israel-Hamas war: sources

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with opposition party representatives on the Israel-Hamas war and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, multiple sources confirm to CTV News.

With Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in Nova Scotia, Conservative MP and foreign affairs critic Michael Chong attended for the Official Opposition.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also attended the meeting, which “pushed for a plan to get Canadians stuck in Gaza out,” according to one source with knowledge of the meetings.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Blanchet described the meeting in French as "candid," adding the meeting gave him a better understanding of Canada's international position and a clearer image of the situation on the ground.

The meeting comes four days after Singh sent a letter to Trudeau asking for Canada to call for a ceasefire to the war that started after the Hamas surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The prime minister has called for "humanitarian pauses" instead, with the hopes of permitting much needed medical supplies and aid to enter Gaza, and allowing Canadians and other foreign nationals to get out.

Asked Thursday if he agrees with the UN's characterization of international laws currently being violated in Gaza, Trudeau didn't directly answer, beyond saying Canada is "impressing upon" Israel the need to "take the utmost care to protect civilian life" as they go after Hamas.

"We know that the protection of civilians needs to be at the top of any country's priorities when we're talking about a conflict like this," Trudeau said, going on to state that as prime minister his "greatest preoccupation" is how the war is impacting Canadians.

"People are grieving, people are angry, people are hurt, people are worried for their loved ones. People of all different backgrounds are going through an incredibly difficult time. And this is a moment for us all to remember our values," Trudeau said.

"And indeed, in my conversation with fellow parliamentary leaders this morning, we committed to continuing to work to bring people together even as this terrible, terrible situation continues to unfold in the Middle East."