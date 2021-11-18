OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Thursday in Washington ahead of his highly-anticipated sit-down with the U.S. president.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries before heading to a closed-door meeting.

“It’s a wonderful pleasure to be here to meet with the president of Mexico. Lots of great things to talk about and lots of things we agree and align on, and I’m very much looking forward to sitting down with him,” said Trudeau.

The Mexican president said the two countries are “sister nations…countries that collaborate and co-operate.”

Trudeau was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, International Trade Minister Mary Ng, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Later, the prime minister will have a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, as part of the Three Amigos Summit.

It’s the first time the three leaders have met together in person since Canada hosted the last trilateral summit in 2016.

Trudeau has faced pressure from the Canadian business community to push back against U.S. protectionist measures within Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

The act includes a contentious $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit for made-in-America product.

Freeland spoke to the provision on Wednesday.

"Job one for us is just raising awareness," Freeland said -- something she said she's confident the Canadian delegation accomplished during meetings with senior congressional leaders on Capitol Hill the same day.

"I think job two -- and this is a very Canadian approach -- is, we don't want to just show up and say, 'Here's a problem.' We'd like to show up and say, 'Here's the problem, and here are some ways that we can solve the problem."'

With files from The Canadian Press