Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid protests over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
Crowds in China angered by the controls have called on leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.
Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong.
But they showed no sign of backing off their larger "zero-COVID" strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time.
Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance.
On his way into a cabinet meeting today, Trudeau said Canada will continue to ensure China knows that Ottawa will stand up for human rights and free expression.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.
-- With files from The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid protests over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay $13.5-billion in cash for HSBC Bank Canada in what is the largest domestic banking deal on record.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Only one false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid inquiry performance
There was only one really false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid performance during the Emergencies Act inquiry and it was played on Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada’s David Lametti’s trumpet, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Cybersecurity experts say a federal inquiry should think of social media as the central nervous system of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter.
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Canada
-
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Cybersecurity experts say a federal inquiry should think of social media as the central nervous system of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter.
-
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
-
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
-
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
World
-
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital prepared for Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in.
-
Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands
Spain's Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways travelling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria.
-
U.S. dismisses China objections to South China Sea mission
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dismissed Beijing's protests over a "freedom of navigation operation" conducted near a Chinese-held island in the South China Sea, in the latest incident drawing new attention to one of the world's potential military flashpoints.
-
Russia says nuclear talks with U.S. delayed amid differences
Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday.
-
4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian man on Tuesday rammed his car into an Israeli soldier, seriously injuring her, before he was shot dead by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents throughout the day.
-
Teen who allegedly confessed on Instagram video chat to killing girl told police it was an 'accident,' complaint says
The 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy who allegedly confessed over Instagram video chat to killing a young girl told police when he was taken into custody that 'it was an accident,' according to a criminal complaint.
Politics
-
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid protests over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Cybersecurity experts say a federal inquiry should think of social media as the central nervous system of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter.
-
Senate to probe Liberal silence on Afghanistan aid as terror rules bar humanitarians
Senators are ramping up their push to get Ottawa to explain why Canada is still barring humanitarian workers from responding to devastating crises in Afghanistan.
Health
-
Why are China's COVID-19 rules so strict?
At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its 'zero-COVID' measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
-
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
-
U.K. waters down online restrictions after free speech outcry
The British government on Monday abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups.
Entertainment
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards on Monday, taking one of the first major prizes of Hollywood's awards season and boosting the Oscar hopes of the anarchic indie hit of the year.
-
Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts
'Stay,' the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.
Business
-
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay $13.5-billion in cash for HSBC Bank Canada in what is the largest domestic banking deal on record.
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Economists see underlying signs of weakening in third quarter GDP numbers
Canada saw stronger than expected economic growth in the third quarter, but economists warn the underlying numbers don't paint such a positive picture.
Lifestyle
-
Why most men don't have enough close friends
Friendships aren't just about those you sit with on the school bus or play alongside on your childhood baseball team — they are a core component of the human experience, experts say. But making and retaining deep, meaningful friendships as an adult is hard, especially for men, according to research.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams this holiday season
For most people, the holiday season is a time for giving. But for fraudsters and scammers, it's a time for taking.
-
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
Sports
-
Protester with rainbow flag banned from World Cup matches
The protester who ran onto the field during a World Cup match carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women was banned Tuesday from attending any more matches during the tournament in Qatar.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.