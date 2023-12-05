Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
There really does appear to be a surliness in the land, perhaps fuelled by pent-up sentiments after several years of lockdowns, isolation and kids at home from school. The sudden return of high inflation has no doubt contributed to the resentment.
Several premiers who were riding high after the pandemic have landed with a thud.
Doug Ford and Francois Legault were easily elected to second majority terms as their provinces exited the health crisis. Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick had earlier turned his minority government into a majority.
According to the most recent numbers from the Angus Reid Institute, Higgs, Ford and Legault have the approval of about one third of their voters. If these numbers hold, they wouldn’t stand a chance of being re-elected.
In 2023, the average family with two kids was paying about $100 a month more for groceries than the year before. The money just isn’t there as the cost of everything else has gone up.
Against this backdrop, Pierre Poilievre has been having a field day. His most recent coup is a mockumentary on “Housing Hell.” Now, Poilievre has never met a fact that he wasn’t willing to torture, a bit, but this is just about the best piece of political communication Canadians have ever been treated to, and it’s devastating for Trudeau.
Since 2015, Trudeau has become a meme, repeating ad nauseam that he was there for “the middle class and everyone working hard to join the middle class.” It made you want to throw your shoe at the television, he repeated it so much.
Problem for Trudeau is that it was like so much else with him and his government, just another good line that unintentionally shone a spotlight on everything they talked about but never accomplished.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with local women leaders to discuss affordability and child care, at the Royal Rose Art Gallery & Gifts, in Aurora, Ont., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Like climate change, which was supposed to be easy because, as Trudeau proclaimed at the Paris Conference, Canada was “back.” Except, nothing happened. Trudeau spent over $30 billion building an oil pipeline and approved a new massive offshore oil project.
Then he dumped a key part of his carbon tax. As Canada’s independent commissioner of sustainable development recently reported, we’ve never met our obligations on climate and have no plan that would allow us to do so. But Trudeau keeps posing, lecturing and posturing nonetheless.
If Trudeau cared about climate, which I believe he sincerely did, why wasn’t he ever able to get anything done? The answer is that he really doesn’t seem to know how things work in public administration. He talks about stuff but doesn’t know how to make it happen.
Home ownership is one of the easiest markers for determining whether or not you’re middle class. For generations, home ownership was an achievable goal for Canadians who worked hard and played by the rules. That’s simply no longer the case and that’s where Poilievre comes in.
Yes, Poilievre grossly oversimplifies when he bemoans gatekeepers as a major cause, as if a thorough environmental analysis should be steamrolled aside.
Where he scores is with his approach based on results. He’s cleverly sidestepping the thorny problem of jurisdiction and is simply saying: figure it out, but you won’t get federal infrastructure money if you don’t get the job done.
It’s telling and seems a tad misogynistic that he zeroes in on Valerie Plante and Olivia Chow in his housing documentary. Sure, they’re the mayors of Canada’s largest cities, Montreal and Toronto. But really, they’re the problem? In Plante’s case it doesn’t even make sense. Montreal doesn’t get one penny from the feds. Because it can’t. Under Quebec’s Executive Council Act, municipalities are not allowed to deal directly with Ottawa.
That being said, the essence of Poilievre’s mega rant scores heavily into the Liberals’ empty net. It really has become much more difficult to own a home in Canada. By targeting investors who are bidding up prices, Poilievre is also showing that he’s not afraid to take on those who would normally be assumed to be closer to the Conservatives.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
There’s a whole generation of 18- to 45-year-olds who are listening closely to Poilievre’s policies and prescriptions, and the Liberal slide in the polls proves it.
LIBERAL-DEMOCRATS?...
There’s still plenty of time until the next election and many things could happen.
Singh has been steadfast in his respect of his deal to keep Trudeau in power. The combined Liberal-NDP vote remains higher than that of the Conservatives (hello Liberal-Democrats?)…
But Trudeau is starting to run out of time, both personally and politically.
When he shuffled his cabinet last summer, Trudeau brought in a dozen or so new faces. None has made much of an impression.
When he was asked then why his poll numbers were slipping, Trudeau reverted back to his old habits. He defended his record, apparently unaware of the fact that his record was his biggest problem.
Brian Mulroney likes to joke that his own polling numbers were like shoe sizes as he approached his second election against John Turner. A big bet on a Canada-U.S. trade deal gave him the largest majority in Canadian history.
After three elections, the Liberal cupboard just seems bare of big ideas and the few that they did have, never panned out.
Trudeau is going through the motions of claiming he’s preparing for another election, naming his campaign co-chairs and so forth. Trudeau is an excellent politician with loads of confidence and hubris. It’ll take a very long walk in the snow, but he might just come to the realization that his “best before” date has come and gone and offer his party the chance to revive with new leadership.
Otherwise the Poilievre juggernaut is likely to simply continue, unchallenged and unabated.
Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Netanyahu says Israel will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will have to retain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip long after its war against Hamas ends.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
What does Canada's December forecast look like? Here's what we know
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan even over the weekend.
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Canada
-
What does Canada's December forecast look like? Here's what we know
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
'All I want is my family to live': Canadian man desperate to help family flee Gaza
An Ontario man says he is desperate to get his two children and wife out of the Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its offensive into southern areas of the besieged territory.
-
New body camera video shows kangaroo capture in Ontario
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
No return date for 700 Quebecers evacuated because of fears dike could burst
It's unclear when about 700 people can return to their properties in Quebec's Laurentians region after they were forced out earlier this week because of fears a dike on a nearby river could fail, Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said Tuesday.
World
-
Netanyahu says Israel will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will have to retain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip long after its war against Hamas ends.
-
Senior EU official warns of huge security risk in Europe over Christmas as Israel-Gaza war rages
Europe faces a 'huge risk of terrorist attacks' over the Christmas holiday period due to the fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the European Union's home affairs commissioner warned on Tuesday.
-
More bodies found after sudden eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi, raising confirmed toll to 22
Rescuers searching the hazardous slopes of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano found 11 more bodies of climbers who were caught by a surprise weekend eruption, raising the number of confirmed dead to 22, officials said Tuesday. One person remained missing.
-
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
-
Dutch government pledges 2.5 billion euros for Ukraine in 2024 as Zelenskyy to address U.S. senators
The Dutch government has allocated 2.5 billion euros (nearly US$2.7 billion) to support Ukraine in 2024, the country's foreign minister announced during a visit on Tuesday.
-
The U.S. House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says
The U.S. House will vote next week on formally authorizing its impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday, asserting Republicans have "no choice" but to push ahead as the White House has rebuffed their requests for information.
Politics
-
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan even over the weekend.
-
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
-
Canada considering options to get extended family of Canadians out of Gaza
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he is considering options to get the extended family members of Canadians out of the embattled Gaza Strip.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
GTA 6 leak: 'Grand Theft Auto' trailer reveals game’s release date
A trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' the next installment of the wildly popular and violent game franchise, has been released early online after it had leaked.
-
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' tops weekly charts for 1st time in 63 years
The number-one song this week is one that was recorded in 1958. 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' by Brenda Lee tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.
-
Jonathan Majors assault trial starts with competing versions of a backseat confrontation
Jonathan Majors listened silently, head-cocked and eyes down, as a Manhattan prosecutor and his defense attorney offered competing accounts of a violent confrontation in the backseat of a car that led to assault charges against the film star and put his rapid Hollywood ascent on pause.
Business
-
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
-
Weak economy looms over holiday shopping season as consumers seek value: retailers
Santa is hearing Christmas wishes from children at malls adorned in holiday regalia, stores are teeming with eggnog and gingerbread treats and a barrage of marketing campaigns are promising the perfect gift is just one credit card swipe away.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
-
Rare and valuable piece of superhero history on sale at Moncton comic book store
There’s a piece of superhero history inside a downtown Moncton comic book store that many may not be aware of.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Macklin Celebrini in the mix as Canada names roster for world junior selection camp
Macklin Celebrini is among 30 invitees for Canada's selection camp ahead of the world junior hockey championship announced Tuesday.
-
Gloria Allred is representing the family of girl involved in Josh Giddey's case
Gloria Allred is representing the family of the girl with whom Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an improper relationship, the famed attorney confirmed Monday.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.