Tom Mulcair: Legault reverting to age-old sport of Anglo-bashing

Today, there are two pieces of Quebec legislation that target religious and linguistic minorities. While he often talks about rights, Justin Trudeau has chosen to stand there, arms folded, and do nothing to defend people whose freedoms are being affected. He appears to be afraid of displeasing François Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

