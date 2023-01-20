To advance 'North American Idea,' fortify bond between Canada, Mexico, experts say
Experts say a stronger bond between Canada and Mexico will be central to advancing North American competitiveness on the international stage.
Sen. Peter Boehm, a former Liberal deputy cabinet minister, likens the continent's trilateral ties to an isosceles triangle, with the Canada-Mexico relationship as the shortest side.
Boehm says the two could work more closely on a number of issues, particularly the threat posed to democracy by Latin American countries like Venezuela.
He spoke during a Council of the Americas panel discussion evaluating last week's North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City.
Boehm and others, including former Canadian diplomat Louise Blais, say closer links between Canada and Mexico will be key to protecting North America from mounting international pressures.
The panellists also say much in the trilateral relationship will depend on how the U.S. responds to a bruising new trade panel ruling on auto parts that sided with Canada and Mexico.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.
