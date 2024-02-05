Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix."
Poilievre released a new policy today that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars.
He says a Conservative government would make sure auto thieves spend at least three years in prison if they are convicted for a third time, and ban house arrest for those convicted of an indictable offence.
Indictable offences are the ones prosecutors consider to be more serious crimes.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says auto theft has become a national crisis, with more than 200 vehicles stolen on average every day.
The Liberals are hosting an auto theft summit in Ottawa this Thursday to work with police, border agents and auto industry executives to try and address the problem.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers appeared in court for the first time via video conference Monday morning in a high-profile sexual assault case with charges laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
A Grammy snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa as Liberals decry 'draconian' policies
Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he wants a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to discuss her recent policy announcement on transgender youth.
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy after backlash over Loblaw deal
Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers appeared in court for the first time via video conference Monday morning in a high-profile sexual assault case with charges laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy after backlash over Loblaw deal
Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
Boom in southern Quebec mining claims, including under people's homes, causes anxiety
There is a boom in mining claims in Quebec as prospectors anticipate explosive demand for minerals used in electric batteries.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa as Liberals decry 'draconian' policies
Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he wants a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to discuss her recent policy announcement on transgender youth.
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof. The iconic structure, along with the technical ring, will be replaced at a cost of $870 million and is expected to be completed by 2027.
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes raise Gaza death toll as Blinken heads to Mideast
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased following the latest airstrikes on the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli military is working to root out the leaders of Hamas and to destroy the militant group that attacked southern Israel almost four months ago.
Claims that Jan. 6 rioters are 'political prisoners' endure. Judges want to set the record straight
While sentencing a North Carolina man to prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, a Republican-appointed judge issued a stark warning: Efforts to portray the mob of Donald Trump's supporters as heroes and play down the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, pose a serious threat to the nation.
Militants attack police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 10 officers
Militants armed with rockets, guns and grenades attacked a police station in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's northwest before dawn on Monday, killing 10 officers before fleeing, authorities said.
France's foreign ministry has summoned Russia's ambassador over French aid workers killed in Ukraine
The French foreign ministry said that it summoned Russia's ambassador to France on Monday over the deaths of two French nationals working for nongovernmental organizations in Ukraine.
Putin will visit Turkiye soon to discuss new Black Sea grain export ideas for Ukraine, minister says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkiye soon, the Turkish foreign minister said late Sunday. It would be Putin's first trip to a NATO country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Japan will step up defence and economic ties with Italy as Rome seeks a greater Indo-Pacific role
The leaders of Japan and Italy said Monday they will bolster their cooperation in security and defense, including their joint next-generation fighter jet development with Britain, as Tokyo welcomed the European nation's shift toward playing a greater role in the Indo-Pacific.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa as Liberals decry 'draconian' policies
Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he wants a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to discuss her recent policy announcement on transgender youth.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy after backlash over Loblaw deal
Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
Sask. medical info leaked because three doctors share the same last name
Saskatchewan’s privacy watchdog says the medical information of 109 people was leaked because three doctors share the same last name.
Immune system's response to infection is responsible for neurological damage -- not the infection itself
There has been a long-held belief that acute viral infections like Zika or COVID-19 are directly responsible for neurological damage, but researchers from McMaster University have now discovered that it’s our bodies' immune system response that is behind it.
A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
Why Apple is pushing the term 'spatial computing' along with its new Vision Pro headset
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
A Grammy snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record
Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for 'Midnights,' breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds another problem with some 737 fuselages
Boeing reported another problem with fuselages on its 737 jets that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality gaff to plague the manufacturer.
Black Canadians report high levels of racism despite workplace improvements
Canadian companies are making uneven progress on efforts to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable for Black workers, according to a survey from KPMG in Canada.
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Unique doggy dating service gives shelter dogs a chance to shine
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
DEVELOPING Police to give update on sexual assault charges against 5 former world junior players
Lawyers appeared in court for the first time via video conference Monday morning in a high-profile sexual assault case with charges laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof. The iconic structure, along with the technical ring, will be replaced at a cost of $870 million and is expected to be completed by 2027.
Here's when Toronto will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
Tesla ordered to pay US$1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.