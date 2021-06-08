OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the killing of four family members in London, Ont. was a “terrorist attack,” as MPs from all parties started Tuesday’s House of Commons sessions with special statements about the vehicle attack.

“Lately, a lot of Canadians have been enjoying evening walks to get a bit of fresh air after long days at home during this pandemic. On Sunday, in London, Ontario, that’s what a grandmother, two parents, and two children went out to do… But unlike every other night, this family never made it home,” said the prime minister.

“Their lives were taken in a brutal, cowardly, and brazen act of violence. This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities.”

Trudeau will be travelling to London, Ont. this evening, to attend the vigil planned for the four family members killed.

The vigil is scheduled to happen Tuesday night at the London Muslim Mosque, with distancing protocols observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul are also expected to attend in-person.

Before the statements in the House of Commons, MPs held a moment of silence for the victims of the attack, which has left Canadians, and particularly members of the Muslim community, reeling.

According to police, on Sunday evening five members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk when a 20-year-old London, Ont. man driving a pickup truck mounted a curb and hit them. Police say the family was targeted over their Muslim faith.

Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha, their daughter Yumna and Salman's mother were killed, while Fayez Afzaal, 9, survived the attack and is recovering from “serious injuries," according to a statement released to the media by a family spokesperson.

The driver, Nathaniel Veltman, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The family's statement calls for everyone, from politicians to the public, to "stand against hate and Islamophobia" in favour of humanity.

More coming.

With files from CTV News’ Ryan Flanagan.