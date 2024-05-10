'Renaissance of cartooning': Lifelong comic lover sets up Newfoundland dedicated publisher

A Newfoundlander's lifelong love of cartooning has helped forge Heavy Sweater Comics, the province's newest dedicated comic book publisher.

It's not Kevin Woolridge's first attempt at breaking into the comic world — that came when he was 10, selling photocopies of small cartoons for a quarter each. His newest, professional venture, Heavy Sweater Comics, has just celebrated its second publication run with a party in St. John’s.

Woolridge believes it’s the first of its kind in the province, a dedicated publisher that specializes in comic books and cartoons.

"I think, besides any kind of economic or financial reason for it, there's an artistic reason for it," Woolridge said from his home studio in St. John's.

"Those (artists) are doing their thing…I'm able to give them some sort of platform, and in a way, kind of hopefully inspire and motivate them to continue their work."

Some publishers in Newfoundland and Labrador have published comics in the past, but Woolridge's growing business is the first to focus exclusively on the craft.

Woolridge said the province has a history that deserves to be celebrated and preserved, with plenty of webcomics or indie newspaper cartoons already published.

He said creating a permanent home for some of that work — maybe by collecting them in new anthologies — will be a priority for his new company.

He's also been surprised at how many people have approached him with their own creations since he formed his small business last year.

Kevin Woolridge’s Heavy Sweater Comics has published three of his own works, and three from other artists. He’s planning another series of publications in the fall. (Garrett Barry / CTV News)

"I think we're looking at a second or third renaissance of cartooning here in the province," Woolridge said.

Sam Thomas Dinn is one of those new creators — he published his first work, Sam’s Dirty Laundry, this spring.

He said it's a "largely autobiographical" comic book, compiling comics that he created over the past year.

"Now there's a goal that you can work toward," he said. "If you're a cartoonist, if you're a storyteller, if you like to draw…You can pitch something locally that people in your hometown will see."

How it all began

Woolridge’s early start came on loose-leaf paper, when he'd create his own superhero stories or mimic some of the popular characters from his childhood.

He's kept just about all of them.

"I think a lot of people who are into this, that's where they started," he said.

"Movies need a budget for special effects. All you need for a comic is a piece of paper and a pencil, and you know, an imagination."

Since the business began last year, Heavy Sweater Comics has published six books — three last fall, and three in the spring.

Woolridge said he's trying to pace himself, though there's lots of ground to cover.

"Just to make sure everything is feasible to continue," he said. "Because I want to keep going as long as I can."