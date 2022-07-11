Talk of public health-care system being on 'brink of disaster,' as premiers hold meeting
Canadian nursing leaders say they've sent a message to the premiers as they meet this week that patients and nurses are suffering through a "dire staffing crisis" that threatens the sustainability of public health care.
A statement from Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses, says the system is "on the brink of disaster" and nursing leaders shared proposed solutions today as the premiers start their Council of the Federation meeting.
Silas says nurses have been "struggling through extreme staffing shortages, forced overtime and cancelled vacations, with no end in sight" to untenable conditions.
The federation says its proposals focus on retaining nurses, encouraging them to return to the profession and the public health-care system, and new measures to recruit and train the next generation.
Silas says provincial commitments to strengthen health care are welcome, but "no one province or territory can solve this on their own" and federal funding will be key.
B.C. Premier John Horgan, the host and chair of the Council of the Federation, has said health funding will be a focus of the agenda, specifically that Ottawa increase its share of spending from 22 to 35 per cent to help improve the system.
Premiers are first meeting with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, and a statement from the Songhees Nation, which is co-hosting the event, says discussions will concern the welfare of Indigenous families and youth, and the environment.
Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he'll be raising the alarm over the federal government's emissions reduction plan during the' meeting.
He says the reduction plan is "pie in the sky," calling it a "ridiculous" target with no proper plan for implementation.
Kenney, who made the comments at the Calgary Stampede's annual breakfast on Monday, said the implications of the plan would be devastating for Alberta just as the world needs more of its energy.
The federal plan released earlier this year is aimed at capping oil and gas sector emissions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and reduce oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030.
-- With files from Colette Derworiz in Calgary
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Trial set in 2023 for men accused of conspiracy to murder at Alberta border blockade
A trial for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta has been scheduled for next year.
U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows cosmic view
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended again as Unifor continues negotiations
Unifor says it has again pushed back the deadline for a strike by Via Rail workers that could lead to the immediate suspension of rail services across Canada.
Man missing after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A man is 'unaccounted for' after a golf cart was reportedly driven into a large pond at a golf course in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Unification Church distances itself from Shinzo Abe's assassination
The Japan branch of South Korea's Unification Church acknowledged Monday as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but denied that it demanded large donations from anyone.
Sri Lanka's political chaos persists as crisis talks go on
A weekend of political chaos in Sri Lanka stretched into Monday, with opposition leaders yet to agree on replacements for embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister whose residences remain occupied by protesters angered over the country's economic collapse.
Nigeria jailbreak raises more questions over insecurity
Nigerian authorities on Monday admitted shortcomings in security at a jail in the nation's capital after an attack that resulted in the escape of hundreds of inmates last week.
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
A heat wave was developing in California on Monday but winds were light as firefighters battled a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park.
U.S. denies North Dakota's request to restore hours at Canada-U.S. border crossings
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection won't restore hours of operation to pre-pandemic levels at some ports of entry in North Dakota, despite pressure from Gov. Doug Burgum.
U.S. extends legal protection for Venezuelans for 18 months
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who fled their country's humanitarian crisis and are in the United States under temporary legal protection will be allowed to remain for another 18 months, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Ukrainian migrants face hurdles in accessing primary care, say health experts
Migrant health experts are warning that the swift influx of Ukrainians fleeing to Canada could put some at risk of falling through cracks in primary care.
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks U.S. FDA approval
For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S.
First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows cosmic view
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
University of Manitoba astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
Why the A380 superjumbo is staging a comeback
The post-pandemic recovery of commercial aviation may have an early, unlikely protagonist: the A380 superjumbo.
Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' men who attacked her for wearing revealing dress
Florence Pugh wants the world to know she is proud of her body -- nipples and all.
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
'Where the Crawdads Sing' comes to life and to the screen
The coastal marshlands of North Carolina take on a mythic quality in Delia Owens' "Where the Crawdads Sing." They are where the protagonist, Kya, grows up alone after her family leaves. They are also both the source of her artistic inspiration and her social isolation from the people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove.
Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
A Friday outage from Rogers Communications Inc. resulted in some small businesses losing thousands of dollars, which they fear the telecommunications giant won't fully compensate them for.
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Quebec Elvis tribute artist heading to Graceland to compete in ultimate contest
Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec, off the southwest tip of the Island of Montreal, is one of the best Elvis tribute artists and is going to Graceland to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.
Paul Pogba completes return to Juventus from Man United
Paul Pogba will be looking to resurrect his career and bring success back to Juventus after completing his return to the storied Italian club on Monday in a remarkable piece of business for the Bianconeri.
Djokovic subdues Kyrgios to win fourth Wimbledon title in a row
Novak Djokovic withstood early brilliance from Australian showman Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a victory on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Sunday.
Mo Farah says he was taken to U.K. using another child's name
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child.
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with U.K. tax fraud
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds (US$477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.