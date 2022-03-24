NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the upcoming federal budget will be the first test of the Liberal government’s commitment to collaborate with the New Democrats.

In a one-on-one interview on CTV News Channel, Singh said he’ll be pointing back to the public document that details the new agreement that will keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s team in power until 2025 in exchange for action on certain NDP-backed policies.

“The next big step will be in the budget. We want to see the budget include the funding to achieve the goals that have been laid out: the rollout of a phase one of the dental care program, so that kids under 12 who need it most will get the care,” he said on Thursday.

“We’ll look to see, is that being met? That’s a checkpoint, and that’s why we have it in writing.”

Another key demand is a national pharmacare program to be implemented by 2023. The proposal tasks the National Drug Agency with developing a list of essential medicines and a bulk purchasing plan by the end of their confidence agreement.

The federal budget is expected to be unveiled in April.

