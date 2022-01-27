The top official who oversees security for the House of Commons has issued a warning to MPs about the security risks related to the coming convoy of truckers set to land on Parliament Hill as early as tomorrow.

In an email sent to members of Parliament obtained by CTV News, Sergeant-at-Arms Patrick McDonell cautioned MPs about the potential for doxing—finding and publishing people’s personal information with malicious intent—of MPs homes who live in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

The so-called “freedom convoy” is heading to Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates, though as the demonstration has picked up steam—raising now more than $6 million through an online fundraiser—it has become a vehicle for Canadians to express anger at the federal government and pandemic public-health restrictions.

The gathering is scheduled to culminate on Saturday, though security officials are preparing for participants to show up on Friday.

This comes as Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole now says he plans to meet with truckers as they start to arrive.

In his memo to MPs, McDonell suggested that if MPs see a demonstration take place at their personal residences or constituency offices they should not get involved and “go somewhere safe.”

“Avoid physical altercations, even if provoked, close and lock all exterior doors, advise the local authorities… [and] refrain from posting anything related to the demonstration on social media.

The convoy made its way through Ontario on Thursday, seeing hundreds of supporters gather along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, prompting police warnings of major traffic delays.

In a tweet, the OPP asked for all on the roads to be “patient and respectful” in the face of the “potential inconvenience related to the protest convoy,” and asked that participants ensure traffic flow and access for emergency vehicles is not impeded.

There are drivers converging from different routes originating from British Columbia, Atlantic Canada and many places in-between, with the goal of all landing into Ottawa on Saturday to take their concerns to Parliament Hill.

Supporters have said that among what they are looking to accomplish with this protest is to see the federal government end “all mandates” related to COVID-19, despite most public health orders and proof of vaccination systems being provincial responsibilities.

A group called “Canada Unity” is backing the convoy and helping to organize support. The group, which says it comprises people who are opposed to “unconstitutional” COVID-19 rules, has posted a “memorandum of understanding” to its website that is intended to be presented to politicians this weekend.

However, the document could not be used to leverage the unilateral revocation of pandemic policies and override federal or provincial lawmakers, despite the group’s belief.

In response to the convoy’s calls to end proof-of-vaccination systems, the federal government has said it is standing by its mandatory vaccination policies.

WHILE OTHER CONDEMN, CONSERVATIVES ENDORSE

On Wednesday, before entering a five-day isolation that will see him remaining at home over the weekend when the convoy arrives on the Hill, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the “fringe” views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy.

He said those who have joined what started as a demonstration of support for Canadian truckers and have come out to express “unacceptable views” do not represent the majority of Canadians. Over the last several days supporters of the convoy have used what experts have warned is dangerous vocabulary both online and to reporters covering stops along the way.

Answering questions about the coming protest, Trudeau said that Canadians who have stepped up to “do the right thing,” by getting vaccinated are the ones protecting “the freedoms and the rights of Canadians to get back to the things we love to do.”

Organizers have said that they are running a peaceful and law-abiding demonstration, and some have made attempts to distance their efforts from the extremist rhetoric being amplified by people who are involved or have claimed to be affiliated with the event.

Asked about the coming convoy, Ottawa-area Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said he’s making plans to deliver coffee and support to the “freedom-loving truckers” this weekend.

Poilievre dismissed questions about whether he was concerned by the messaging from the convoy’s supporters, saying that any time thousands of people are part of a group, “you're bound to have a number who… say unacceptable things.”

“They should be individually responsible for the things they say and do, but that doesn't mean we disparage the thousands of hardworking, law-abiding, and peaceful truckers who quite frankly have kept all of you alive the last two years, by filling your grocery shelves with the food that you eat, and filling your homes with the products that you rely upon,” he said.

The truckers also got a boost after Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted “Canadian truckers rule” on Thursday -- the CEO of a company that is developing self-driving vehicle technology has spoken out about vaccine mandates.

In a statement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the convoy does not speak for Canadian truckers and said he was “deeply disturbed” by Conservative MPs adding their support to a movement that includes individuals who may be looking to “incite violence and spread misinformation about expert public health advice.”

“I understand people are frustrated that we’re still in this pandemic. Canadians have all sacrificed so much to keep each other safe. Like many other parents, when I hold my daughter, I think about getting through this safely so that kids can have normalcy again. But I'm concerned by the dangerous rhetoric we’ve seen from the convoy,” Singh said.

“I am concerned by extremist elements that are spreading misinformation and attempting to turn the convoy into a Canadian version of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. Capitol,” Singh said.

HILL SECURITY PLANNING FOR UP TO 10K

Ottawa police have said they are closely monitoring the convoy and related chatter online, and are making plans to respond should there be potential counter-demonstrations, interference with critical infrastructure, or other unlawful and violent activity once the convoy arrives in Ottawa.

It’s possible the “significant and extremely fluid event” could span multiple days, with truckers potentially arriving in the nation’s capital ahead of Saturday and staying through the weekend.

Despite some organizers asserting there will be upwards of hundreds of thousands of participants by the time the convoy reaches the capital, Ottawa police have said they are planning for a few thousand attendees, though that could fluctuate.

The Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) says it is preparing for up to 10,000 protesters and the road in front of the Hill will be closed to most, with lanes being designated specifically for the truckers and others for emergency vehicles, according to a memo sent by the PPS to MPs and staff that The Canadian Press has reported on.

“Rest assured that our security partners, including the RCMP, the local police and the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS), will be monitoring the situation closely,” said McDonnel’s message to MPs.

“Individual or group of individuals who do not hinder vehicular traffic or trespass on your property have the right to demonstrate. However, should the situation escalate, the police will take action,” he said.

Locals have been advised to avoid travelling in the city over the weekend if possible, with the major highways expected to be clogged by the incoming trucks and other vehicles taking part in the protest.

With files from CTV News Toronto and CTV News Ottawa