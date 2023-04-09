Review of democratic processes needed as ministerial responsibility changes: experts
One of the longest House of Commons committee filibusters in the last 10 years was the recent marathon attempt by the Liberals to prevent the prime minister's chief of staff from testifying about foreign interference.
Throughout February and March, government members of the procedure and House affairs committee argued that Katie Telford should answer questions because of ministerial responsibility: the idea that it is up to ministers -- including the prime minister -- to speak on behalf of their files, staff and departments.
"This is essentially the way the executive is held to account," said Lori Turnbull, director of Dalhousie University's school of public administration.
Telford eventually agreed to testify sometime this week, following mounting pressure from the Conservatives, who had support from the New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois.
That ended about 24 hours of Liberal stalling that lasted through several committee meetings. According to data from the Library of Parliament and Committees and Legislative Services Directorate, it was the fourth-longest filibuster in the last decade of House committees.
Both Liberal and Conservative governments have used ministerial responsibility to prevent their staff from testifying before committees.
The idea is predicated on the notion that ministers run the show. But Alex Marland, a professor of political science at Memorial University of Newfoundland, said staffers have absorbed new powers, and in some cases, even cut ministers out of what they're doing.
"The system was not designed to have people unelected, appointed, involved in politics and deeply embedded in government, sometimes exerting the authority of cabinets," said Marland, who researches political communication.
He believes that change calls for a review of Canada's democratic processes.
"The public service has grown so much, and so much has changed in society," he said.
"We really need to be able to get a better handle on recommendations to make the public service and the system of government as strong as it can be."
Staffers often use social media to amplify government messages, becoming public figures in their own right, Marland said, at times getting involved in the political fray.
"I think an awful lot of times they're the ones kind of setting the course of government, or are perceived to be. And that's the thing about politics, a lot of the time it's the idea that perception is reality," Marland said.
"If all of us think that these staffers have all this power, then it's only natural that we are going to then expect some measure of accountability somewhere. And the minister isn't always best placed to do that."
It has become quite common for government staff to testify at committees, though that is a departure from how Westminster systems of Parliament typically operate. Telford herself has appeared before, as have chiefs of staff for former Conservative prime ministers Stephen Harper and Brian Mulroney.
Like Telford, staffers are often invited to government caucus meetings, a practice that was once off-limits to unelected chiefs of staff.
"Now there's a gaggle of them" taking notes, monitoring what MPs are saying and who takes issue with the leader, Marland said.
"Political staff were not there before. This is a perfect example of how things have changed."
Ministers also stay in their roles despite inappropriate behaviour, said Turnbull, another way that ministerial responsibility has changed.
She pointed to International Trade Minister Mary Ng, who last year broke federal ethics rules after failing to recuse herself from a decision to award her friend was a government contract.
"There's a tendency now to sort of say 'Let's see if we can get through this. Let's ignore this and maybe it'll go away' as opposed to sending that signal and taking that step of a minister leaving the cabinet because the minister made a mistake," Turnbull said.
"If the prime minister wants the minister in the job, the minister stays in the job."
Turnbull said there should be a full public inquiry into the integrity and the health of Canada's democracy.
"I think as the days go on, we are in more dire need of a critical conversation about how democracy works or doesn't," she said. "And foreign interference is only one part."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
More than 115,000 still without power in Quebec following deadly ice storm
If the trend continues, Hydro-Québec will be able to restore power to 95 per cent of its customers who have been in the dark since Wednesday's ice storm by Sunday evening as promised, although some Quebecers will have to resign themselves to waiting longer.
France: Marseille building collapses, fire stymies rescues
Up to 10 people may be buried under the debris of a building that collapsed following an explosion in France's port city of Marseille, but a fire deep within the rubble hindered rescue efforts Sunday, the French interior minister said.
Alberta teen with limited vision among all-star Canadians heading to international archery competition
An Alberta teenager with limited vision will display her skills in archery at an upcoming competition this summer in South Africa.
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round because of an injury Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
More than 115,000 still without power in Quebec following deadly ice storm
If the trend continues, Hydro-Québec will be able to restore power to 95 per cent of its customers who have been in the dark since Wednesday's ice storm by Sunday evening as promised, although some Quebecers will have to resign themselves to waiting longer.
Parts of Ontario could hit 25 C this week in potentially record-breaking forecast
Southern Ontario is expected to get its first taste of warm weather this week as the forecast calls for temperatures that could set new records in the province.
Selfie sticks bloom beneath Vancouver's cherry blossoms, as petal power goes global
It's springtime in Metro Vancouver, when thickets of selfie sticks and tourists sprout up beneath canopies of the region's famous cherry blossoms.
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language

Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
-
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges

An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
Pope at Easter: Pray for Ukrainian, Russian people, refugees
In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a 'climate of trust.'
-
How Disney manoeuvred to save its Florida kingdom, leaving DeSantis threatening retaliation

In his yearlong battle with Disney, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly leaned on the element of surprise in his attempts to outmanoeuver the entertainment giant and its army of executives, high-priced lawyers and politically connected lobbyists.
-
Officials are offering a total of US$10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, the third suspect sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three Florida teenagers.
-
Police: 6 people wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach

Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a 'senior skip day' event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people and prompting charges against two for unlawful possession of guns, police in South Carolina said.
-
South Africa police say prison escapee arrested in Tanzania

A South African convicted murderer who faked his death to escape from prison has been arrested in Tanzania following a two-week manhunt, police have announced.
-
Avalanche in French Alps kills at least 4 people

An avalanche in the French Alps killed four people Sunday, France's interior minister said, calling the death toll a provisional count.
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
-
Review of democratic processes needed as ministerial responsibility changes: experts
One of the longest House of Commons committee filibusters in the last 10 years was the recent marathon attempt by the Liberals to prevent the prime minister's chief of staff from testifying about foreign interference.
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma
A series of tragic incidents in Quebec has thrown the issue of the suspects' mental health into the spotlight, but a Canada Research Chair holder says the debate risks unfairly stigmatizing those with mental illnesses.
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
Show stopper: Singalong fans ejected, 'Bodyguard' halted
A British performance of 'The Bodyguard' musical ended in unrequited love for some audience members who couldn't refrain from singing along to the anthemic finale.
-
3 new 'Star Wars' movies coming, including Rey's return
Lucasfilm announced three new live-action 'Star Wars' films, and the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, on Friday.
-
WWE apologizes for using Auschwitz image in preview show
World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend.
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
-
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
-
Reports: Tesla plans Shanghai factory for power storage
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. plans to build a factory in Shanghai to produce power-storage devices for sale worldwide, state media reported Sunday.
Alberta teen with limited vision among all-star Canadians heading to international archery competition
An Alberta teenager with limited vision will display her skills in archery at an upcoming competition this summer in South Africa.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
These 81-year-old best friends traveled the world in 80 days
Ellie Hamby, a documentary photographer, and Sandy Hazelip, a physician and lecturer, toured the world in 80 days, adventuring from the beaches of Bali to the deserts of Egypt.
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round because of an injury Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.
-
Joe Biden calls LSU forward Angel Reese to congratulate her on championship win
President Joe Biden has spoken with Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese in a phone call to congratulate her on the Tigers' NCAA championship win, the White House said Friday.
-
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
The second round of the Masters resumed at Augusta National on Saturday, and there was little evidence that three towering pine trees had fallen near patrons a day earlier during storms that resulted in the suspension of play.
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.