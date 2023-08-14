Recently shuffled federal cabinet to hold three-day retreat in Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.

The retreat comes after last month's cabinet shuffle, which saw most of his front bench take on new positions as part of efforts to better communicate with Canadians and address pocketbook issues.

Cabinet will be meeting in Charlottetown from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23.

Members of Parliament are scheduled to return to the House of Commons on Sept. 18 after the summer break.

In a statement, Trudeau says the gathering will also focus on building more housing, improving health care and fighting climate change.

He says that over the summer break he has heard what Canadians have been saying on those issues, and he is hoping to make progress at the retreat.

"This summer, we continued to listen...I hear people loud and clear when they tell me life is getting too expensive...I look forward to working together with our new team to keep making real progress": PMJT in anno of *another* affordability-focused cab retreat, this time in PEI. — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) August 14, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.