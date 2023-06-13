RCMP investigating foreign meddling attempts against three MPs

OTTAWA -

The RCMP says investigations are underway into alleged foreign interference involving three members of Parliament, including Conservatives Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and New Democrat Jenny Kwan.

Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed the investigations this morning during a parliamentary committee meeting.

He says more than 100 investigations into foreign interference writ large are underway in Canada.

Duheme also says police stations allegedly operated by Beijing have been closed amid ongoing investigations.

The commissioner says he has been in contact with elections officials about allegations of foreign interference and that the RCMP first learned of the allegations through the media.

He says he doesn't know if the Canadian Security Intelligence Service provided the RCMP with a 2021 memo about the alleged targeting of MPs, but says he doesn't recall seeing it and the information would only have been provided if it met a criminal threshold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.