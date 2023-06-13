RCMP investigating foreign meddling attempts against three MPs
The RCMP says investigations are underway into alleged foreign interference involving three members of Parliament, including Conservatives Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and New Democrat Jenny Kwan.
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed the investigations this morning during a parliamentary committee meeting.
He says more than 100 investigations into foreign interference writ large are underway in Canada.
Duheme also says police stations allegedly operated by Beijing have been closed amid ongoing investigations.
The commissioner says he has been in contact with elections officials about allegations of foreign interference and that the RCMP first learned of the allegations through the media.
He says he doesn't know if the Canadian Security Intelligence Service provided the RCMP with a 2021 memo about the alleged targeting of MPs, but says he doesn't recall seeing it and the information would only have been provided if it met a criminal threshold.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.
David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth: autopsy
U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party has tabled its own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons, showing the New Democrats are no longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Will Justin Trudeau decide to stick around?
Justin Trudeau is very much afraid of the damage a full inquiry could do to his election chances, if he decides to stick around, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents
Donald Trump is expected to become Tuesday the first former U.S. president to face a judge on federal charges as the city of Miami prepared for possible protests by crowds that officials said could number in the thousands.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
'We hope that it will be green and beautiful again': Halifax-area resident looks to rebuild after fire
A Halifax-area resident is hoping to rebuild after losing her home, and likely her pets, in the recent wildfire that swept through her community near the Nova Scotia capital.
Another court postponement for bus driver accused in deadly daycare crash
The court date for Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man accused of crashing his bus into a Laval daycare and killing two children, has been pushed back to the end of August. Speaking at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday, the defence said more time is needed to evaluate his psychiatric report and further study the event.
Three-quarters of Ottawa public school staff received reports of bullying this school year, survey finds
Teachers and educators say students feel safe in Ottawa's public schools, but a new survey finds a majority of educators received reports of student bullying during a four-week period this school year.
Myanmar junta suspends aid access to a million people in state devastated by Cyclone Mocha
Myanmar's ruling junta has suspended humanitarian access to western Rakhine state, where more than a million vulnerable people are in urgent need of aid a month after a powerful cyclone devastated the region, the United Nations said.
UN chief calls for co-ordinated global action on disinformation, hate and artificial intelligence
The proliferation of hate and lies on digital platforms and the threat that artificial intelligence can become an uncontrolled 'monster' demand co-ordinated global action -- starting with a code of conduct for governments, tech companies and advertisers that promotes truth and protects human rights, the UN chief said Monday.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
U.S. lawmakers ask Biden administration to punish South Africa for alleged support for Russia
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers wants the Biden administration to punish South Africa for its alleged support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine by relocating an important trade meeting to another country, according to a letter published Tuesday in The New York Times.
Relatives fight for custody of kids who survived plane crash and weeks in Amazon jungle
A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest in an extraordinary showing of youthful resilience that captivated people around the world.
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
When former President Donald Trump appears in federal court Tuesday, he will be joined at the defense table by a man well-practiced in standing by his side: his valet turned alleged co-conspirator, Walt Nauta.
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party has tabled its own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons, showing the New Democrats are no longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise.
Justice minister says accusation that he intimidated Conservative MP in email is 'ridiculous'
Justice Minister David Lametti says an accusation from Tory MP Frank Caputo that the minister tried to intimidate him with an email is 'ridiculous.'
Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Corporate leaders more optimistic about AI than front-line employees: global survey
A new survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group reveals that optimism has increased about AI among employees compared to five years ago when generative AI was still in the lab.
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
Ezra Miller thanks supporters for their 'grace' at 'The Flash' premiere
Ezra Miller made their first public appearance Monday after facing some upheaval last year.
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on 'Wheel of Fortune,' announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
Bunge and Viterra sign merger agreement to create global agribusiness
U.S. company Bunge Ltd. has signed a deal to merge with Viterra Ltd., which is owned by Glencore, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and B.C. Investment Management Corp.
FTC sues to block Microsoft's takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten a conclusion to the drawn-out dispute.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as inflation keeps cooling
Stocks rose Tuesday after a cooler reading on inflation cemented Wall Street's bets for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold off on hiking interest rates this week.
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes 9th Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.