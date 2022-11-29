RCMP investigating 'foreign actor interference activities,' Lucki says, prompting China talk in the House
The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating "broader foreign actor interference activities" in Canada, but Commissioner Brenda Lucki is declining to provide more details given the investigations are "ongoing."
This confirmation came in a letter Lucki sent to the House of Commons committee studying foreign interference in Canadian elections.
This study was prompted by a Global News report that China allegedly interfered in Canada’s 2019 federal election, partly by funding the campaigns of at least 11 candidates, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about the allegations in January. CTV News has not independently verified Global News’s reporting, which Trudeau has also disputed.
Lucki's correspondence does not name any country in relation to the investigations, but she did appear to back up what other federal officials have said: that the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force—of which the RCMP is part— "did not have any criminal investigations into election-related activities" in the context of the 2019 federal general election.
Lucki said this was because "there was no evidence at the time."
Now, the top Mountie says, the RCMP is "aware of foreign actor interference in relation to a broad range of activities, including interference in democratic processes."
And while "open dialogue on the impact of foreign actor interference on Canada, its citizens, and its democratic processes is critical in helping defend against these threats," Lucki said she is unable to provide the committee more information in order to protect the integrity of the work underway.
Lucki's letter prompted a series of questions to Trudeau during question period on Tuesday, specifically related to the 2019 federal election interference allegations.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked Trudeau directly whether he was informed of such allegations.
Trudeau responded that law enforcement officials take foreign interference seriously, and that he can ensure all Canadians that the 2019 and 2021 elections were free and fair.
In a back-and-forth between the Conservative leader and prime minister, Poilievre repeatedly asked not whether there was electoral interference, but rather whether Trudeau was told of allegations there was.
“I can confirm, based on the news reports that a number of people have been remarking on for the past number of weeks, that I have never gotten any information from any of our security agencies, or police officers, or intelligence officials, or public servants, any information on anyone receiving, as a federal candidate, money from China, as the allegations highlighted,” Trudeau emphasized.
He added there are always concerns about foreign interference in Canada generally, and in elections specifically, but that “Canadians can be reassured that the integrity of our elections was not compromised.”
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also addressed the alleged interference with the prime minister in question period — including how Trudeau’s handled it on the world stage — calling the issue confusing, and asking why it hasn’t been made public which 11 ridings may have been implicated.
Blanchet also said it’s hardly reassuring that Trudeau is sharing what he doesn’t know, as opposed to what he does know. He said Trudeau needs allies, instead of posturing for other world leaders. This, after a video of a tense interaction at the G20 Summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trudeau was widely shared earlier this month, when talking points from an unofficial conversation between the two were given to the media, listing interference as a subject they discussed.
Asked by reporters on Tuesday about the RCMP investigations, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said he'd defer to Lucki and the lead investigators into the matter, but that the federal government takes allegations of foreign interference "very seriously."
"CSIS and the RCMP do have existing protocols where they share information and intelligence, and those protocols are laid out by law and by statute,” Mendicino said. “What’s important is that they are able to do that work independently. And our job on the elected side of government is to equip them with the tools that they need to gather the intelligence, to gather the information, to gather the evidence that they need to root out potential foreign interference and where appropriate, to prosecute it in our courts.”
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
Dutch man who harassed B.C. teenager Amanda Todd returned to the Netherlands
The man convicted of harassing and extorting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd has been returned to the Netherlands, where the prosecution office says a judge will decide if he serves any of his 13-year Canadian sentence.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
-
Edmonton mom says she was beaten, robbed in random attack outside LRT station
An Edmonton mom opened up about a random attack while she was waiting for a train that left her bruised, concussed and questioning whether it's safe to take transit in the city.
Head of RCMP watchdog orders investigation into arrest of Alta. teen with autism
The arrest of a teen with autism at a St. Albert playground will be investigated by the agency that looks into complaints involving Mounties.
BREAKING | Flight cancellations at YVR amid snowfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Dozens of flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport have been cancelled over the snowfall that's expected on B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital prepared for Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter approaches.
-
Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands
Spain's Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways travelling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria.
-
Records: Bullet found near 2 teens' bodies came from suspect
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday.
-
Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers
The first eruption in 38 years of the world's largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for "spectacular" views of the event, and it's also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
-
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.
-
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron is headed to Washington for the first state visit of Joe Biden's presidency – a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
