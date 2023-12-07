Politics

    • R.J. Simpson chosen as next Northwest Territories premier

    FILE - Newly elected members of the Northwest Territories legislature have chosen their next premier, R.J. Simpson. The legislature member for Hay River North won on the second round of voting. A view of the territorial legislature in Yellowknife is seen Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of the Northwest Territories, Bill Braden *MANDATORY CREDIT* FILE - Newly elected members of the Northwest Territories legislature have chosen their next premier, R.J. Simpson. The legislature member for Hay River North won on the second round of voting. A view of the territorial legislature in Yellowknife is seen Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of the Northwest Territories, Bill Braden *MANDATORY CREDIT*
    YELLOWKNIFE -

    Newly elected members of the Northwest Territories legislature have chosen their next premier.

    R.J. Simpson, the legislature member for Hay River North, won on the second round of voting.

    Simpson was first elected to the legislature in 2015, and previously worked with the federal government, Northern Transportation Co. Ltd., Metis Nation Local 51 and Maskwa Engineering.

    He previously held the education, culture, employment and justice portfolios.

    The territory has a consensus-style government where members run as independents and choose a premier and members of cabinet from among themselves.

    Former premier Caroline Cochrane announced in September that she wasn't running for re-election.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

