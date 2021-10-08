OTTAWA -- There’s a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his “leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout,” and said he’ll be going back to the position he previously held as president of the National Research Council of Canada.

Replacing him as the new president of PHAC effective Oct. 12 will be Dr. Harpreet S. Kochhar, who is currently an associate deputy minister of health.

The move comes as part of a series of changes to the senior ranks of the federal public service announced Friday afternoon.

