Politics

    • Provinces knew the deal when they signed on to $10-a-day child care: Liberal minister

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their "eyes wide open," and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.

    The minister's comments come as some child-care operators in Ontario and Alberta are warning they may withdraw from the program, or even be forced to close altogether, if they don't get more operating funds.

    The federal Liberals budgeted $30 billion over five years to phase in the child-care program, with a target to create thousands of spaces with a $10-a-day fee by 2026.

    Each province and territory signed an agreement with Ottawa to run the program in exchange for federal cash to help pay for it.

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says it is a "huge amount of money" and Ottawa remains committed to making child care work.

    But Freeland did not suggest that that commitment includes putting even more money on the table.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News