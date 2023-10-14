Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton, causing disruption inside building
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, causing a disruption inside the building.
The protest occurred while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gave his speech during the second day of the convention, taking place at the Hamilton Convention Centre, before a leadership vote.
Video on social media showed some protesters in a stairwell as police blocked their path.
CTV National News Parliament Hill Correspondent Kevin Gallagher told CTV News Channel on Saturday that the demonstrators called for an NDP resolution that would condemn the treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the occupation of the West Bank, as well as declare Israel an apartheid state.
“The Palestinians have a right to resist,” said protest participant Ghada Sasa, a PhD Candidate in political science at McMaster University and a third-generation Palestinian refugee.
The group would not denounce the atrocities committed by Hamas.
“I think that you by pointing your finger at Hamas, you are trying to delegitimize Palestinian resistance,” Sasa said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Hamilton Police Service said the general manager of the convention centre contacted police at 11:18 a.m.local time.
The RCMP contacted Hamilton police shortly after, the spokesperson added.
"There were about 25-30 people. There were no arrests. There was an assault and police continue to investigate. The individuals have left the premises," the statement said.
Some NDP delegates supported the demonstrators and joined their call for action.
“The NDP’s position is far too weak,” said Julius Arscott an NDP delegate. “The NDP must stand against the genocide of the Palestinian people, who have had a noose around their neck for decades.”
The party quickly suspended the passes of four delegates who they said violated the party’s harassment policy.
“Folks storming in makes people feel unsafe, that’s not the way we do things said Heather McPherson, NDP MP and foreign affairs critic.
Speaking to reporters, Singh said the party believes in the democratic right to dissent and have disagreements, so long as they happen in a respectful and safe way.
"We've laid out our statements in terms of where we stand on matters when it comes to Israel and Palestine," he said.
"We have said very clearly, in terms of recent events, we made it very clear that we denounce the terrorist attacks from Hamas. We've made it really clear we're concerned about violations of international human rights and international law. And we're deeply concerned right now about the imminent, very serious loss of life in Gaza.
"And we've made that very clear that our position is that the only way forward now is to see all the hostages released and an immediate ceasefire to save innocent lives, and so we've laid out our vision and our position very clearly.”
EMERGENCY RESOLUTION ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR PASSES
Members spent about half an hour debating a number of emergency resolutions including one that addressed the situation in the Middle East.
The emergency resolution on the Israel-Gaza war calls for Canada to condemn "Hamas terrorist attacks," call for an end to Israel's "total siege of Gaza which is prohibited under International Law" and demand a ceasefire.
“This is disaster, a humanitarian and political disaster of enormous proportions and it is getting worse as we watch.” said McPherson who took to the convention floor to speak on the issue.
“Passing this resolution would unite New Democrats in condemning the terrorism that Hamas has committed and advocating for the human rights of Palestinians due to the failures of the International community to uphold international law”.
The resolution was ultimately carried through a vote by convention delegates, which means it will go to federal council for review. These resolutions are non-binding, which means NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his caucus will have final say on what policy proposals could be part of the party’s platform for the next election.
JAGMEET SINGH GETS ENOUGH SUPPORT TO CONTINUE AS LEADER AMID DECLINING APPROVAL RATING
Singh survived his leadership review, with 81 per cent of delegates voting to keep him in the job.
It is the lowest confidence vote for an NDP leader since Tom Mulcair, who was rejected by more than half of delegates at the party's 2016 convention in Edmonton.
In 2021, Singh received support from 87 per cent of delegates and in 2018 he received nearly 91 per cent support.
During his speech, Singh said an NDP government would rebuild Canada, create more housing, improve health care and focus on affordability.
Referring to the Liberals and Conservatives, he said those who created the challenges of the day can't be trusted to solve them.
However, some delegates have been critical of the party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals.
With files from CTV National News Parliament Hill Correspondent Kevin Gallagher and The Canadian Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Joly says feds still working to get Canadians out of Gaza Strip, West Bank amid war
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
DEVELOPING Joly says feds still working to get Canadians out of Gaza Strip, West Bank amid war
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the federal government was still working Saturday to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as a ground invasion by Israel was expected to intensify a week-long war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 3,200 people, including four Canadians.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton, causing disruption inside building
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
Guilbeault 'happy to course correct' after SCC impact assessment ruling, but outcome for projects likely no different
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says that while his government is willing to make changes to its highly divisive Impact Assessment Act, after the Supreme Court ruled this week that it is largely unconstitutional, any amendments are unlikely to change the outcome of the IAA process itself.
Canada
-
Friends and families mourn the loss of Canadians killed by Hamas in Israel
Friends and family have confirmed that at least four Canadians were killed last weekend when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel.
-
Fire-ravaged N.W.T. hamlet asks for independent inquiry as it looks to rebuild
Enterprise, N.W.T., a community of about 100 people on the highway north of the Alberta boundary, lost 80 per cent of its structures. Local leaders are wondering why there was so much destruction.
-
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
-
Iran's foreign minister warns Israel from Beirut to stop Gaza attacks or risk 'huge earthquake'
Iran's foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer "a huge earthquake."
-
America's top diplomat calls for protecting civilians as Israel readies an expected assault on Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday for protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and Israel as he intensified his diplomatic outreach across the Middle East and beyond to rally an international response to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding.
-
Gaza's desperate civilians flee or huddle in hopes of safety, as warnings of Israeli offensive mount
Palestinians struggled Saturday to flee from areas of Gaza targeted by the Israeli military while grappling with a growing water and medical supply shortage ahead of an expected land offensive a week after Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging attack into Israel.
-
Israeli attack on Syrian Aleppo airport puts it out of service
Israel has launched an air strike against Syria's Aleppo Airport late on Saturday that put it out of service, the Syrian defence ministry said.
-
Ada Sagi was already dealing with the pain of loss. Then war came to her door
Ada Sagi was getting ready to travel to London to celebrate her 75th birthday with family when Hamas militants attacked her kibbutz and took her hostage.
Politics
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh survives leadership review, but delegate support declining
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has survived his leadership review, but support from his party is declining.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Joly says feds still working to get Canadians out of Gaza Strip, West Bank amid war
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the federal government was still working Saturday to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as a ground invasion by Israel was expected to intensify a week-long war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 3,200 people, including four Canadians.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton, causing disruption inside building
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
'Ring of fire' solar eclipse begins its path across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
A partial solar eclipse of the sun, the first stage of a rare "ring of fire" eclipse that is expected to cut across the Americas, began to emerge Saturday morning.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Business
-
Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
Best Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs. The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 -- with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays.
-
Amid a mental health crisis, toy industry takes on a new role: building resilience
As more children emerge from the pandemic grappling with mental health issues, their parents are seeking ways for them to build emotional resilience. And toy companies are paying close attention.
-
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
Lifestyle
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
Sports
-
Canada's Fernandez through to Hong Kong Open final with win over Blinkova
Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first final in 19 months after a 6-2, 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova on Saturday at the Hong Kong Open.
-
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
-
Man United sale: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim is withdrawing his bid - AP sources
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is withdrawing his offer to buy Manchester United, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Autos
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.