Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for "a carbon tax election."

"We all know that we're not going to agree on the carbon tax. He wants to raise it. I want to axe it… So let's make a deal. Let's pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls so that we can have a carbon tax election," Poilievre said Wednesday.

"Where Canadians will decide between his plan to quadruple the tax to 61 cents a litre on heat, gas, and groceries, and my common sense plan to axe the tax and bring home lower prices… That will be the choice in the carbon tax election. Justin Trudeau just has to decide when that will happen. But, it will happen and Canadians will decide," Poilievre said.

Last week, Trudeau announced the three-year carbon tax pause for households that use home heating oil, a move that primarily will assist Atlantic Canadians past the next scheduled election, alongside plans to double the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and to roll out new incentives to make it more affordable for those using heating oil to transition to heat pumps.

The climb-down came amid strong internal caucus pressure, and has been met with strong national criticism from the opposition parties and premiers whose constituents largely won't feel any cost-of-living relief as a result of this targeted approach, one the Liberals are adamant won't be expanded.

In a rallying speech to his caucus, the Official Opposition leader painted a hypothetical and dramatized picture of the prime minister trembling in the corner of his office "in the fetal position" over Poilievre's Atlantic Canada "Axe the Tax" tour.

Poilievre will be advancing a non-binding motion in the House of Commons next week calling for all MPs to vote to extend the pause on home heating oil to all Canadians, something he is pressing for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to back, given his shared criticism that the current policy pivot is unfair.

He also revived his "Canada is broken" talking point, reciting what's become a laundry list of ways he blames Trudeau for making life more expensive, unsafe, and unwelcoming.

"Canada used to be a beacon of hope. People around the world would clamour to get into our doors. Now, when they arrive, they look around and say 'what happened to this place after eight years?' … And who can blame them? Because after eight years of Justin Trudeau everything feels broken. No. After eight years of Justin Trudeau, everything is broken." Poilievre said.

Asked on his way in to a Liberal caucus meeting if he wants to fight the next election on his pollution pricing program, Trudeau said he thinks Canadians are "deeply concerned about the need to continue to fight climate change," while noting the Liberal plan includes rebates that put more money back into the pockets of most Canadians than the carbon tax collects.

"Home heating oil is more expensive than other forms of heat, and home heating oil is disproportionately relied upon by lower-income Canadians in rural areas across the country who need more support. That's what we're doing, and that is absolutely something I am going to continue to stand for unequivocally, while Mr. Poilievre has no plan to fight climate change and therefore no plan for the economy," Trudeau said.

Asked what he made of Poilievre's suggestion of a carbon tax-focused election, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said he could think of "a million and one things that could come between now and the next election, so too early to call."

"I think that would be the fourth such election. I know it would be the fourth one that I fought," said Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault on his way in to the same meeting. "So, if Mr. Poilievre wants to fight the next election on that, I welcome it."

This is a developing story, check back for updates…