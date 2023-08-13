Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories

Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.

