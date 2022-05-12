Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister.
Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
"The fact that one of the leading candidates for the Conservative Party of Canada… seems to profoundly either misunderstand that or not care about the facts at all, is somewhat disappointing in an era where we need more responsible leadership, not less," Trudeau said. "But that is a decision obviously for members of the Conservative Party to weigh in on, not for me."
During Wednesday night's debate in Edmonton, Poilievre pledged to replace the governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem with someone who has a low-inflation mandate.
When asked about this during a press conference on Parliament Hill Thursday, Trudeau said the Bank of Canada is one of the "strongest, most stable, most reputable banking systems in the world," and that its independence from the government of the day is "a really important principle."
"It is something that is a source of pride and a source of stability not just for Canadians, but for Canadian businesses, for Canadian investors and investments, for investors coming into Canada, to know that we have a robust and rigorous central bank that is independent from political machinations or interference," Trudeau said.
Poilievre’s criticism of Canada’s central bank is a key pillar of his leadership campaign. He’s vowed to have it audited, said he would bar it from using its own digital currency, and overall has questioned its independence.
With inflation at its highest rate in three decades, the Bank of Canada's monetary policy has been getting more attention. Asked whether he thinks the recent scrutiny is a problem for the central bank or whether the federal government has a role to play, Trudeau said there is work to be done on both sides to lower inflation and improve affordability.
"We have a responsibility to be there to support Canadians, the Bank of Canada has a responsibility to fight inflation. We do that independently of each other," Trudeau said.
Poilievre's latest suggestion to intervene and fire the governor has also raised eyebrows among some of his leadership opponents, a few of whom were highly critical of their competitor's comments about opting out of inflation through cryptocurrency during Wednesday's debate.
Fellow candidate Leslyn Lewis told reporters following the English-language faceoff that she was concerned by Poilievre's Bank of Canada comments, stating that politicians should not be undermining Canada's financial institutions.
Former Bank of Canada governors have spoken out against Poilievre's campaign comments about the institution, something he seems to be embracing. After former governor David Dodge went on CTV's Question Period to say he thought Poilievre's assertion that the central bank was "financially illiterate" was "bull****," Poilievre shot back on social media.
"Former central banker Dodge should be embarrassed he said nothing as the Bank of Canada became Trudeau's ATM… The establishment doesn’t want to be held accountable for the misery they caused our working class. Too bad. Get used to it. I'm just getting started," he tweeted.
With files from CTV News' Sarah Turnbull
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
