Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers', asks RCMP to look into threat against his wife
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into "disgusting" comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Jeremy MacKenzie was referring to Anaida Poilievre on an online video stream over the weekend when he suggested she be sexually assaulted.
MacKenzie, 36, is the high-profile founder of the online group "Diagolon," which shares members and affiliation with the "Freedom Convoy," as well as those opposed to government-mandated health restrictions.
He is facing assault and firearms charges in Saskatchewan and his native Nova Scotia related to separate incidents.
Poilievre, who was previously photographed shaking MacKenzie's hand at a Conservative leadership campaign event in Nova Scotia, called MacKenzie and the other man in the video "dirtbags" and "losers" and said he will not tolerate people threatening his family.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, MacKenzie says he was drinking when he made the comments and nobody meant any harm by it.
Statement from the Hon. Pierre Poilievre pic.twitter.com/LekmhiLbUa— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 26, 2022
Trudeau earlier, on Poilievre/Diagolon/RCMP matter:— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) September 26, 2022
"No one should ever be subject to threats of violence or the kind of hatred that we've seen increasingly, in the public discourse, and the publics sphere. It's important that we all stand up and condemn that." #cdnpoli
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.
