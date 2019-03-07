OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that an “erosion of trust” between himself and Jody Wilson-Raybould lies behind the SNC-Lavalin scandal, while acknowledging that he could have acted differently as it continued to unfold.

“I now understand that she saw it differently,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau is speaking to reporters in the National Press Theatre, offering his take on the affair and how it was handled.

He said that he knows that people wanted to hear from him directly, and that he was prepared to do that now after taking time to review the testimony given on the scandal.

This comes a month to the day after The Globe and Mail first reported that senior members of his government tried to pressure Wilson-Raybould into dropping a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. At the time Trudeau said the story was untrue, and has since maintained that he and his staff acted properly, and in the interest of thousands of jobs.

Despite his limited but consistent denials, the scandal grew. Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet and called on him to allow her to “speak my truth.” She was given that opportunity and took it, a week later before the House Justice Committee. There, she alleged that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and "sustained" political interference from nearly a dozen senior officials for months, to seek a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin, which is facing bribery and corruption charges over business dealings in Libya.

That too, Trudeau rebuffed, saying he disagreed with her characterization of events. Within days he was down his second minister, when Jane Philpott tendered her resignation from cabinet.

The scandal cost Trudeau his top adviser, Gerald Butts, who resigned two weeks after the story broke. Butts appeared before the same committee on Wednesday to offer his side of the story. There he explained the series of events as normal government business, denied being a part of, or aware of any interactions with Wilson-Raybould that could constitute pressure. He said that she never raised with him that she felt any of the conduct on the file was improper.

Butts also cited a breakdown in trust between Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould, which he took responsibility for. He cited her being shuffled out of the justice minister role as the flashpoint for this ongoing affair.

Both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott have vowed to remain in the Liberal caucus as MPs, despite saying they don’t have confidence in the government under Trudeau.

The House Justice Committee has put its study into the SNC-Lavalin affair and the related legal principles on pause until March 19, federal budget day, where potentially behind closed doors the Liberal-dominated committee will decide next steps.

By day’s end Wednesday the opposition parties remained adamant that further probing is needed into the matter. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has requested an RCMP investigation and called for Trudeau to resign on account of him having “lost the moral authority to govern.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants an independent public inquiry into the matter.

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has undertaken his own study of the matter, saying just days into the controversy that he has "reason to believe” federal ethics laws may have been violated. Key actors have had any relevant privileges or cabinet confidences waived in regards to the SNC-Lavalin case to permit them to assist Dion in making his findings, the announcement of which could still be months away.