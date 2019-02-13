

The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca Staff





Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet and is seeking legal counsel about whether she can speak publicly about the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Here’s a timeline of events relating to the allegations involving the company for its work in Libya and current efforts for remediation in Canada:

April 2012 – RCMP raid SNC-Lavalin’s Montreal offices. An affidavit used to obtain a search warrant said police were looking for information relating to millions of dollars in kickbacks allegedly paid to Saadi Gadhafi, the son of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

February 2013 – SNC-Lavalin announces it has hired a former Siemens executive as its chief compliance officer to guide the company on ethics and matters of corporate governance.

April 2013 – The World Bank Group announces the 10-year debarment of SNC-Lavalin Inc., along with 115 affiliates, following two investigations into allegations of bribery in Bangladesh and Cambodia. The debarment, which prohibits the company and affiliates from bidding on World Bank projects, is part of a negotiated resolution agreement between SNC-Lavalin and the World Bank Group.

May 2013 – SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it is making a limited-time offer of “amnesty” to whistleblowers within its workforce.

September 2013 – SNC-Lavalin’s chief compliance officer says the company is working hard to become an ethical benchmark for its industry by correcting the problems that have damaged the engineering firm’s reputation over the past 18 months. “We are well on our way and my perception is that our people, our employees, our executives completely understand what is required,” Andreas Pohlmann said after addressing a fraud conference in Montreal.

February 2014 – The RCMP files criminal charges against two former senior SNC-Lavalin executives, including for bribing a public foreign official and contravening a United Nations economic measures act related to Libya. The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

February 2014 – SNC-Lavalin hires a senior executive from Dow Chemical Co. to oversee the company’s governance, ethics and compliance efforts. David Wilkins becomes SNC’s chief compliance officer reporting to the president. The company hired Wilkins to deal with the fallout from allegations of corruption levelled at certain former senior executives of the engineering and construction giant.

August 2014 – A former executive of SNC-Lavalin reaches an agreement with Swiss authorities on charges stemming from allegations of money laundering, fraud and corruption involving the engineering giant’s business in Libya under the Gadhafi regime.

February 2015 – The RCMP announces it is laying charges against SNC-Lavalin and two of its subsidiaries for allegedly paying nearly $48 million to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to influence government decisions.

May 2015 – SNC-Lavalin’s new CEO Neil Bruce says he wants the federal government to settle corporate corruption cases outside the court system, and that the corruption charges levelled against the company have nothing to do with its current workforce. “With the great strides we have made in our goal to be both a Quebec and Canadian player on the global stage, nevertheless we still have to deal with the reality of the current business environment in Canada which presents real challenges to a company like ours," he tells the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

September 2017 – Ottawa begins public consultations on possible better ways to tackle corporate wrongdoing. One of the potential options is a deferred prosecution agreement regime, which SNC-Lavalin has been calling for. It would suspend criminal prosecution in exchange for admitting wrongdoing and the payment of fines.

February 2018 – The federal government says it will table legislation for deferred prosecution agreements, also known as remediation, which is later outlined in a budget implementation bill that receives royal assent on June 21, 2018. Such remediation would need approval from the Attorney General.

October 2018 – SNC-Lavalin says federal prosecutors will not allow remediation for the corruption charges relating to business in Libya between 2001 and 2011.

January 2019 – Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is shuffled to Veterans Affairs. She is replaced by Montreal MP David Lametti.

February 2019 – The Globe and Mail reports that the Prime Minister's Office allegedly tried to influence Jody Wilson-Raybould to ask prosecutors to make a deal to pursue a remediation agreement rather than a criminal prosecution in the corruption and fraud case against the Quebec-based engineering and construction company. CTV News has not independently verified the story. Wilson-Raybould says she cannot discuss the matter, citing solicitor-client privilege.

Feb. 11, 2019 – The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner announces an investigation of the allegations and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he “welcomes” the probe.

Feb. 12, 2019 – Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet and seeks legal counsel on whether she can speak publicly about the SNC-Lavalin scandal. In her resignation letter, she thanks her constituents but makes no mention of Trudeau, who says he is “surprised and disappointed” by Wilson-Raybould’s decision to step down.