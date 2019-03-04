OTTAWA – Treasury Board President Jane Philpott has resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal cabinet, saying that she has lost confidence in the way the government is handling the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal.

In a statement posted to her MP website, Philpott said that the recent events, including the SNC-Lavalin scandal, "have shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet."

Philpott was first elected in 2015 to represent Markham-Stouffville in Ontario and has held three different ministerial portfolios: Health Minister, Indigenous Services Minister, and was then shuffled into the role as Treasury Board President in January.

In her statement Philpott says it has been an honour to "play a leading role" in several big government initiatives, from working to rebuild the nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous people, to installing a physician-assisted dying regime. She said it “grieves” her to leave but she had to act on her principles.

She cites the convention of cabinet solidarity—where ministers must always be prepared to defend other ministers publicly—in saying that it has become "untenable" to continue to serve in cabinet.

On the SNC-Lavalin affair, Philpott said the evidence offered by her friend and former fellow minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to pressure her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec engineering and construction giant "have raised serious concerns for me."

"The solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system…. Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised," Philpott said in her resignation letter to Trudeau.

Philpott intends to continue to keep her role as a Liberal MP.

More to come.