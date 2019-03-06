OTTAWA -- Gerald Butts, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, says he is confident that “nothing happened” outside the normal scope of government business in regards to the SNC-Lavalin case, and that he can’t see how his or others’ interactions with Jody Wilson-Raybould on the file could constitute pressure.

He is currently testifying before the House Justice Committee on the ongoing scandal.

In his opening remarks, Butts said his evidence shows that what happened “is very different from the version of events you heard last week,” when Wilson-Raybould, former justice minister and attorney general, testified.

He requested to testify after watching Wilson-Raybould's hours-long appearance last Wednesday, in which she alleged that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and "sustained" political interference from nearly a dozen senior officials -- including Butts – to seek a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin, which is facing bribery and corruption charges over business dealings in Libya.

“I am firmly convinced that nothing happened here beyond the normal operations of government,” Butts said. He said he hopes this “sad episode” can be resolved quickly so that the Liberals can return their focus to governing in the final year of their mandate.

Butts resigned as Trudeau's top adviser on Feb. 18, denying any wrongdoing in the affair and stating his intent to defend his reputation.

“It is one thing to be accused of something on the front page of the paper. It is another to be accused of it by a friend and a cabinet minister. One happens all the time; the other had never happened to me before,” Butts said.

Butts said he takes responsibility for what he calls a breakdown of trust between Wilson-Raybould and the prime minister, and cited her being shuffled out of the justice minister role as the flashpoint for this ongoing affair.

Wilson-Raybould turned down Indigenous role

He told the committee that the January cabinet shuffle was solely prompted by Scott Brison’s resignation, and that Trudeau tried to talk Brison out of leaving. Butts said that when it became clear they couldn’t change his mind they tried to make it as “tidy” and small shuffle as possible.

The plan was to move Jane Philpott to fill Brison’s role at Treasury Board, have Wilson-Raybould take on the key Indigenous services role that Philpott had, and then bring in David Lametti as justice minister.

Butts said Wilson-Raybould turned down this offer to “pitch in,” saying she couldn’t take the Indigenous services portfolio because she was opposed to the Indian Act, which prompted her move to veterans affairs. He said he advised Trudeau that allowing her to stay in justice after refusing to move would have set a bad precedent for cabinet management.

Butts testified that during the conversation about the shuffle with Wilson-Raybould and Trudeau, the former minister said that she was surprised and that her current role was her “dream job.”

He said that after speaking with Philpott about the shuffle, it was raised to him for the first time that Wilson-Raybould may view the shuffle as a demotion, related to her intransigence on the idea of a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin.

“The January cabinet shuffle had absolutely nothing to do with SNC-Lavalin. In fact, I spent at least as much time attempting to prevent the shuffle from happening as preparing my advice for it,” Butts said.

He said that in all texts and emails, there was no mention of improper conduct from Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin file, until she was shuffled.

Butts said he is confident that the terms of the waiver of solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidence in this case allows him to speak about the days leading up to the shuffle, which is something Wilson-Raybould did not speak about during her testimony,citing the same waiver as limiting her ability to do so.

Butts’ version of key meetings

Butts said that all they ever asked Wilson-Raybould to do was consider a second opinion, and that he cannot recall any time that she communicated to him that she felt anyone was acting improperly in this matter.

He said that through the entire process it was clear to everyone involved that in the end, the decision whether or not to instruct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering company, was Wilson-Raybould’s alone.

Butts also said that Trudeau gave direction to his top aides, that through the entire process, they were to keep in mind the thousands of jobs that would be at stake if SNC-Lavalin was found guilty.

Butts started by going through the series of phone calls, meetings, and other communications that Wilson-Raybould mentioned, based on his own notes, records, and recollection. He is now taking questions from MPs.

He's expected to spend two hours in front of the committee, but has signalled a willingness to go longer should the committee agree. His appearance is a rare occurrence for someone who has played a key backroom role for the first three years of Trudeau's mandate.

“Are you aware of any instances in which the former attorney general raised this issue of pressure with the prime minister?” asked Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault.

“I am not, no,” Butts replied.

“Are you aware if she availed herself of any of the opportunities that she could have had, with the prime minister, to raise this issue?” Boissonnault continued.

“I am not,” Butts said.

“At any point did the former attorney general raise the issue of pressure with you directly?,” the Liberal MP asked.

“No,” said Butts.

Disputes Wilson-Raybould’s version of key meetings

Among the interactions being discussed this morning, was a text conversation she had with her then-chief of staff Jessica Prince about a meeting Prince had with Butts and Trudeau's Chief of Staff Katie Telford.

Wilson-Raybould quoted her staffer as telling her that Butts allegedly said: "Jess, there is no solution here that doesn't involve some interference."

In regards to this interaction, Butts said he has a “very different recollection of that meeting” and that the comments made by Telford about not wanting to discuss legalities were taken out of context.

As well, he offered his take on a meeting that both she and Butts sought at the Chateau Laurier, where Wilson-Raybould says she raised how she needed staffers to stop talking to her about the SNC-Lavalin case as she had made up her mind, and he said that she needed to find a solution.

Butts said he has no recollection of her asking him in that meeting to tell any staff to stop contacting her about this matter.

“I do not see how that brief discussion of the file could be constituted as pressure of any kind,” he said.

