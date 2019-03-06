OTTAWA -- Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick has delivered his second and sometimes terse round of testimony on the SNC-Lavalin scandal, in which he denied accusations he is partisan, or that he ever made any threats to Jody Wilson-Raybould over her handling of the criminal case against the Quebec company, as she had alleged.

He and Deputy Minister for Justice Nathalie Drouin appeared before the House Justice Committee for just over two hours on Wednesday afternoon to elaborate on their previous testimony, which was given prior to Wilson-Raybould’s appearance last week.

“I never raised partisan considerations at any time. I reminded her repeatedly she was the final decision-maker. I did not attempt to influence her decision. I was giving her relevant context… and I never suggested consequences for her,” Wernick said.

During her testimony, Wilson-Raybould alleged that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and "sustained" political interference from nearly a dozen senior officials between September and December 2018 -- including Wernick and former principal secretary Gerald Butts – to seek a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin, which is facing bribery and corruption charges over business dealings in Libya. She also referenced various conversations she had with Drouin on this case.

In his opening remarks on Wednesday, Wernick began by denying that he's acted in a partisan way, as the opposition parties have accused following his initial committee appearance. He said he is "profoundly" disappointed by these accusations from people who do not know him.

“I work at the intersection of the public service and the elected officials, and I am present for many discussions that touch on matters some would see as ‘political.’ It is my role to be aware of this context but I do not ever give advice that is partisan in content or motivation,” Wernick said. “I am disappointed to be accused of partisanship by people who have never met me.”

He presented a stack of documents which he said were records of disparaging things said about him on social media since his last committee appearance. He said he considered this “intimidation” of a witness, and stood by his earlier pronouncements about the state of online discourse, partisanship and the prospect of political assassinations.

During Drouin’s remarks, she told the committee that she was asked by the minister’s office when Wilson-Raybould was at the helm to hold back a report to the PCO about the consequences a criminal conviction may have on SNC-Lavalin.

Drouin, who is the top bureaucrat at the Justice Department, said that the Privy Council Office had asked for a copy but it wasn’t provided at the request of Wilson-Raybould’s office.

This note was raised as part of her overall testimony which detailed dates when she briefed or spoke to Wilson-Raybould about the SNC-Lavalin case.

The two senior staffers’ appearance followed Butts, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who spent just over two hours before the committee saying he is confident that “nothing happened” outside the normal scope of government business in regards to the SNC-Lavalin case, and that he can’t see how his or others’ interactions with Jody Wilson-Raybould on the file could constitute pressure.

Asked to comment on Wernick's involvement in this matter, Butts said on Wednesday morning that he finds the accusations levelled against Canada’s top civil servant "completely inconsistent with his character."

"He has made enormous family and personal sacrifices to continue to serve the people of Canada. I just can’t imagine a circumstance where Michael Wernick would do the things he is alleged to have done. I find that even less credible given the fact I am alleged to have done things I know I didn’t do," Butts said.

